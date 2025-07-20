GoFundMe Page – Support Sewer Backup Victims in St Ann

STL.News Launches GoFundMe to Support St. Ann Sewer Backup Victims

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) — In response to the devastating sewer backup that flooded homes in St. Ann, Missouri, on June 27, 2025, STL.News has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the affected residents with critical expenses not covered by insurance.

As reported in our in-depth coverage published on STL.News: “Sewer Backup Floods Homes in St. Ann”– A catastrophic backup of the sewer system impacted approximately 22 homes in the Ridgecrest Drive area. Residents faced severe property damage, the loss of essential household systems, and health hazards due to raw sewage contamination.

A Community in Crisis – Sewer Backup Victims

This event has left families struggling not only with cleanup but also with the overwhelming financial burden. In many cases, homeowners’ insurance policies exclude sewer backup damage unless an optional rider is purchased. Even for those with additional coverage, the limits of protection fall far short of covering the actual cost of repairs, replacements, and temporary housing.

To make matters worse, Missouri American Water, a key utility in the region, has denied liability for the incident, leaving homeowners with few options for financial recovery. Despite the scope of the damage, no responsible party has stepped forward to assist, and families are left facing repair costs, the replacement of appliances such as water heaters and HVAC systems, professional sanitation, and the potential for displacement from their homes.

Why STL.News Started This Fundraiser for the Sewer Backup Victims

At STL.News, we believe community journalism is about more than just reporting the facts — it’s about standing with our neighbors in times of need. After covering this heartbreaking story, our newsroom received countless inquiries from readers asking how they could help. The answer became clear: give the community a way to support the victims directly.

That’s why we launched a verified GoFundMe campaign, with a promise of full transparency and accountability. 100% of the funds raised will be equally distributed among the impacted families to help with critical, uninsured expenses. STL.News subtracts fees charged by GoFundMe associated with the campaign, ensuring every dollar donated, minus the costs, goes directly to those who need it most. It will be done fast with oversight by a local politician who is helping the neighborhood.

“We have a responsibility to do more than just tell the story,” said Smith, publisher of STL.News. “We’re stepping up to connect those who want to help with the families who desperately need that help. This isn’t charity — it’s community support.”

How the Funds Will Help these Sewer Backup Victims

The initial fundraising goal is $50,000, to be shared equally among the 22 identified homeowners. However, this will not replace what they suffered and lost, but anything helps. Funds will be used for:

Replacing destroyed water heaters, furnaces, and air conditioning systems

Covering hotel and temporary housing costs for displaced families

Professional sewage remediation and cleaning services

Structural home repairs beyond what insurance covers

Replacement of essential household items and personal belongings lost in the flood

These are not luxury expenses — they are basic needs for families trying to return to safe, livable homes.

The Importance of Local Support for these Sewer Backup Victims

The community of St. Ann is facing this crisis largely on its own. With Missouri American Water denying liability and insurance coverage proving inadequate, local support is critical. STL.News is calling on residents, businesses, civic groups, and churches across the St. Louis region to rally in support of these families.

“Even small donations can make a big difference when a community comes together,” Smith added. “These are hardworking families blindsided by a disaster they had no control over. They need their community now more than ever.”

How You Can Help The Sewer Backup Victims

The GoFundMe page is now live and accepting donations at:

We urge everyone to share the campaign link within their social networks, neighborhoods, and business circles. Every contribution helps, and collective generosity will make a significant impact on the recovery efforts.

STL.News is committed to transparency in this initiative. Regular updates will be provided on both the GoFundMe page and STL.News, detailing the progress of the fundraiser, the amount collected, and how the funds are allocated to each family.

There are no hidden fees, no administrative deductions — just direct help for those in need.

Looking Ahead — And Standing Together for the Sewer Backup Victims

STL.News will continue to monitor and report on the situation in St. Ann, including ongoing investigations into the cause of the sewer backup and any developments involving Missouri American Water and the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District.

However, while questions about accountability remain, the urgent need is clear: these families need immediate relief, and our community can help deliver it.

“We won’t let this story fade away,” Smith emphasized. “Our coverage brought attention to this crisis — now we’re using our platform to be part of the solution.”

Final Call to Action

This is a moment for the greater St. Louis community to come together and support its neighbors in their time of need. The families affected by the St. Ann sewer disaster are counting on the generosity and compassion of those around them.

Please consider donating, sharing, and standing with St. Ann.

For more information, visit STL.News or follow us on social media for updates on this campaign and continued coverage of the St. Ann sewer backup disaster.

