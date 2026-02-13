Getting Married in St. Charles County, Missouri: A Simple Step-by-Step Guide for 2026

Getting married in St. Charles County, Missouri, is straightforward and affordable.

Couples can obtain a marriage license the same day with no waiting period.

Here’s exactly how to apply, schedule a ceremony, and make it official.

Where to Apply for a Marriage License

ST. CHARLES, MO (STL.News) Couples must apply in person at the St. Charles County Recorder of Deeds, located in St. Charles, Missouri.

What You Need:

Both parties must appear together

Valid government-issued photo ID

Social Security numbers (if applicable)

License fee (typically around $50–$60, subject to change)

Missouri does not require a blood test, and there is no waiting period, meaning you can receive your license the same day you apply.

How Long Is the License Valid?

Marriage licenses issued in Missouri are valid for 30 days from the date of issuance. The ceremony must take place within that window, anywhere in Missouri.

Scheduling the Ceremony

After obtaining your license, you must have a ceremony performed by someone legally authorized, such as:

A judge

A religious clergy member

An ordained officiant recognized under Missouri law

Couples who prefer a courthouse ceremony can contact the St. Charles County Circuit Court to schedule an appointment.

Courthouse Ceremony Requirements:

Marriage license in hand

Two witnesses (18 years or older)

Appointment confirmation

Arrival approximately 30 minutes early

Ceremonies are generally brief and designed for couples seeking a simple, official marriage process.

Private Ceremony Options

For couples seeking something more personal yet simple, St. Charles County offers multiple private venues, chapels, and mobile officiants. Many provide small-scale packages that include:

Officiant services

Short ceremony

Basic photography

Filing assistance

Historic Main Street in St. Charles is a popular backdrop for small ceremonies and elopements, offering scenic charm without the complexity of a large wedding event.

Filing the Marriage License

After the ceremony:

The officiant signs the license

Two witnesses sign the document

The license must be returned to the Recorder of Deeds office for official recording

Once recorded, couples may request certified copies for legal name changes, insurance, tax filings, and other official purposes.

Cost Overview

While fees can change, most couples can expect:

Marriage license: approximately $50–$60

Courthouse ceremony (if applicable): additional small fee

Certified copies: small per-copy charge

Compared to destination weddings or large venues, getting married in St. Charles County is considered one of the most affordable and efficient options in the St. Louis metropolitan region.

Why Many Couples Choose St. Charles County

No waiting period

Same-day license issuance

Affordable fees

Convenient location near St. Louis

Historic charm and scenic backdrops

Whether couples are planning a formal celebration later or simply want to make their union official quickly, St. Charles County provides a streamlined path to legal marriage.

Quick Checklist for a One-Day Marriage

Apply for a marriage license in person Receive a license the same day Schedule or arrange the ceremony Bring two witnesses Sign and file the completed license

With preparation, many couples can complete the entire process within a single day.

