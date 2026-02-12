Ad imageAd image
Good Morning St. Louisans - St. Louis, MO - Feb. 12, 2026
General

Good Morning St. Louisans – St. Louis, MO – Feb. 12, 2026

Smith - Editor in Chief
Good Morning St. Louisans - St. Louis, MO - Feb. 12, 2026

Good morning, St. Louisans. Today is Thursday, February 12, 2025, and we have compiled more sad news videos for you to view on a single local news page.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Another sad morning after some terrible events happened yesterday afternoon and last night, as St. Louis mourns the loss of an innocent restaurant worker.

The Stabucks drive through shooting is followed by budget cuts that begin this month.  The region needs more police, not less.  Controlled spending would help by reprioritizing current budgets and, of course, by implementing a proposed tax increase to cover the multi-million-dollar deficit.

Good luck and have a good day.

Play

- Advertisement -
Ad image

Play

Play

Play

This is NOT what we need.  Control spending, but the shootings and homicides are increasing because of a lack of police presence. We placed this video after the videos about the Starbucks drive-through shooting, killing a young restaurant worker.

Play

Play

Play

Other General News articles published on STL.News:

© 2026 – St. Louis Media, LLC d.b.a. STL.News. All Rights Reserved. Content may not be republished or redistributed without express written approval. Portions or all of our content may have been created with the assistance of AI tools, such as Gemini or ChatGPT, and are reviewed by our human editorial team. For the latest news, head to STL.News.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
By Smith Editor in Chief
Follow:
Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith built a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news articles.  He is a member of the United States Press Agency (Reg. # 31659) and a Certified member of the US Press Association (Reg. # 802085479).
Previous Article
Overnight Markets Edge Higher for Feb. 12, 2026
Overnight Markets Edge Higher for Feb. 12, 2026
Local quickbooks professional services

Your Trusted Source for Accurate and Timely Updates!

Our commitment to accuracy, impartiality, and delivering breaking news as it happens has earned us the trust of a vast audience. Stay ahead with real-time updates on the latest events, trends.

Popular Posts

Vermont Laws Taking Effect January 1, 2026

New Vermont Laws Taking Effect January 1, 2026: What Residents, Businesses, and Institutions Need to…

By Smith

Department of Defense – Contracts Granted on Feb. 9th

The US Department of Defense Announces Contracts Awarded For February 9, 2024. WASHINGTON, February 9ws)…

By Smith