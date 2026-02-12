Good morning, St. Louisans. Today is Thursday, February 12, 2025, and we have compiled more sad news videos for you to view on a single local news page.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Another sad morning after some terrible events happened yesterday afternoon and last night, as St. Louis mourns the loss of an innocent restaurant worker.

The Stabucks drive through shooting is followed by budget cuts that begin this month. The region needs more police, not less. Controlled spending would help by reprioritizing current budgets and, of course, by implementing a proposed tax increase to cover the multi-million-dollar deficit.

Good luck and have a good day.

Play

Play

Play

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span> Play

This is NOT what we need. Control spending, but the shootings and homicides are increasing because of a lack of police presence. We placed this video after the videos about the Starbucks drive-through shooting, killing a young restaurant worker.

Play

Play

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span> Play

Other General News articles published on STL.News:

© 2026 – St. Louis Media, LLC d.b.a. STL.News. All Rights Reserved. Content may not be republished or redistributed without express written approval. Portions or all of our content may have been created with the assistance of AI tools, such as Gemini or ChatGPT, and are reviewed by our human editorial team. For the latest news, head to STL.News.