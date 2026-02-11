Political Operative, Yaoning “Mike” Sun, Sentenced to 48 Months for Acting as Covert Agent of China

Federal court hands down four-year sentence in foreign influence case tied to local U.S. politics.

Defendant admitted operating as an undeclared agent of the People’s Republic of China.

The case underscores the growing federal focus on election integrity and foreign interference.

February 11, 2026

(STL.News) — A political operative has been sentenced to 48 months in federal prison after admitting he acted as an unregistered agent of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The case highlights ongoing federal efforts to combat foreign influence operations targeting U.S. political systems and democratic institutions.

Four-Year Federal Sentence

The defendant, identified as Yaoning “Mike” Sun, 65, of California, pleaded guilty in October 2025 to acting as an illegal agent of a foreign government without notifying the U.S. Attorney General, as required under federal law.

This week, a federal judge sentenced him to four years in prison.

Federal prosecutors said Sun operated on behalf of officials connected to the PRC while engaging in political activity inside the United States.

Alleged Influence in Local Elections

According to court filings, Sun worked as a campaign advisor for a Southern California city council candidate who ultimately won office.

Prosecutors said Sun coordinated with individuals in the United States at the direction of PRC officials in an effort to influence local political outcomes and advance Beijing’s interests.

The Department of Justice stated that the defendant orchestrated efforts to support the election of a political candidate while acting covertly on behalf of a foreign government.

Authorities emphasized that acting as a foreign agent is not illegal if properly disclosed. However, the failure to register and disclose such activity constitutes a federal offense.

Surveillance and Reporting Activities

Court documents also describe surveillance activity involving Taiwan’s president during a 2023 visit to Southern California.

Prosecutors allege that Sun monitored the president’s public appearances and movements and relayed information to PRC officials.

In addition, federal investigators said the defendant operated a Chinese-language community news website that published content aligned with PRC directives between 2020 and 2023.

Authorities stated that some of the website’s material was developed based on guidance from foreign officials.

Communications with PRC Officials

According to the Justice Department, Sun maintained contact with officials affiliated with the PRC, including communications connected to Taiwan-related political developments.

Prosecutors said he sought additional funding and assignments while referencing prior service in China’s People’s Liberation Army in written communications submitted as evidence.

The Justice Department described the conduct as part of a broader pattern of foreign influence efforts aimed at shaping political narratives and influencing U.S. institutions.

Broader Federal Crackdown on Foreign Influence

Federal officials have increasingly warned about foreign governments attempting to influence American elections and public discourse.

The FBI and Justice Department have publicly stated that protecting democratic systems from covert foreign interference remains a top national security priority.

Officials say foreign influence operations often involve political messaging, media platforms, financial backing, and targeted outreach within diaspora communities.

The Sun case is one of several recent prosecutions tied to alleged efforts by foreign governments to exert influence inside the United States without proper disclosure.

Legal Framework: Acting as a Foreign Agent

Under U.S. law, individuals working on behalf of foreign governments must register with the Attorney General and disclose their activities.

Failure to do so can result in criminal charges, particularly if the activity involves political advocacy, lobbying, or public messaging campaigns designed to influence government decisions or elections.

Legal analysts note that these laws are designed to ensure transparency rather than prohibit lawful international engagement.

National Security and Political Implications

The case arrives amid heightened geopolitical tensions between the United States and China.

Relations between Washington and Beijing have been strained over trade policy, Taiwan, technology restrictions, and military activity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Federal officials argue that covert political activity linked to foreign governments poses a direct threat to national sovereignty and election integrity.

While this case focused on local political influence, authorities stress that even small-scale operations can undermine public trust if left unchecked.

What Comes Next

With sentencing now complete, the case closes one chapter in an ongoing federal campaign to counter foreign interference.

However, national security officials have repeatedly cautioned that foreign influence efforts remain persistent and adaptive.

Federal law enforcement agencies say they will continue investigating undisclosed foreign-agent activity and prosecuting violations where warranted.

The four-year sentence sends a signal that covert political operations on behalf of foreign governments carry serious legal consequences in the United States.

