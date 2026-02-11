Ad imageAd image
Good Morning St. Louisans, St. Louis, MO - Feb. 11, 2026
General

Good Morning St. Louisans, St. Louis, MO – Feb. 11, 2026

Smith - Editor in Chief
Good Morning St. Louisans, St. Louis, MO - Feb. 11, 2026

Good Morning St. Louisans! Today is February 11, 2026, and we have compiled additional local news videos for your viewing.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Not a terrible day for St. Louis.  Our first video is typically involving a shooting, unfortunately, at a Starbucks of all places. What’s wrong with people?

The region needs a larger police force that shows a strong presence, and we need firm and hard prosecution, especially if a gun is involved.

As we have noted repeatedly, the region will not prosper economically or financially until crime is under control and people feel safe.  Safe does not mean a local political leader getting on TV and claiming that crime has decreased. Crime from downtown has spread out to the county.

The region is NOT unified.  90 municipal officials, all working for their own benefit, face financial constraints that prevent the entire region from prospering due to a lack of unity and cooperation. Commercial tenants are vacating office space at an alarming rate in downtown.  Landlords are going broke.

- Advertisement -
Ad image

Lock the region down with police monitoring everything. It has worked in other places.  Why don’t we get it?

Play

Play

Play

Play

Play

Play

Other General News stories published on STL.News:

© 2026 – St. Louis Media, LLC d.b.a. STL.News. All Rights Reserved. Content may not be republished or redistributed without express written approval. Portions or all of our content may have been created with the assistance of AI tools, such as Gemini or ChatGPT, and are reviewed by our human editorial team. For the latest news, head to STL.News.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
By Smith Editor in Chief
Follow:
Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith built a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news articles.  He is a member of the United States Press Agency (Reg. # 31659) and a Certified member of the US Press Association (Reg. # 802085479).
Previous Article
Yaoning “Mike” Sun, Sentenced to 48 Months for Acting as Covert Agent of China
Yaoning “Mike” Sun, Sentenced to 48 Months for Acting as Covert Agent of China
Next Article
Global Markets Trade Cautiously Ahead of Key U.S. Data
Global Markets Trade Cautiously Ahead of Key U.S. Data
Local quickbooks professional services

Your Trusted Source for Accurate and Timely Updates!

Our commitment to accuracy, impartiality, and delivering breaking news as it happens has earned us the trust of a vast audience. Stay ahead with real-time updates on the latest events, trends.

Popular Posts

iOS 18 is Finally Out! Know What’s New

The wait is over!  iOs 18 has landed, bringing a wave of edge-of-the-seat features that…

By Smith

Missouri Baking Company – #1 Bakery in St. Louis

Missouri Banking Company will celebrate 100 years of business.  It is rated 5 Stars by…

By Smith