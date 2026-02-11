Good Morning St. Louisans, St. Louis, MO – Feb. 11, 2026

Good Morning St. Louisans! Today is February 11, 2026, and we have compiled additional local news videos for your viewing.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Not a terrible day for St. Louis. Our first video is typically involving a shooting, unfortunately, at a Starbucks of all places. What’s wrong with people?

The region needs a larger police force that shows a strong presence, and we need firm and hard prosecution, especially if a gun is involved.

As we have noted repeatedly, the region will not prosper economically or financially until crime is under control and people feel safe. Safe does not mean a local political leader getting on TV and claiming that crime has decreased. Crime from downtown has spread out to the county.

The region is NOT unified. 90 municipal officials, all working for their own benefit, face financial constraints that prevent the entire region from prospering due to a lack of unity and cooperation. Commercial tenants are vacating office space at an alarming rate in downtown. Landlords are going broke.

Lock the region down with police monitoring everything. It has worked in other places. Why don’t we get it?

