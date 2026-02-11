Ad imageAd image
Two Men Charged in Transnational Human Smuggling
Two Men Charged in Transnational Human Smuggling

Two Men Charged in Transnational Human Smuggling

Two Men, Francisco Antonio Luna Rosado and Jesus Hernandez Ortiz, Indicted in Cross-Border Human Smuggling and Money Laundering Case

Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Federal prosecutors say a cross-border smuggling pipeline moved migrants from Canada into northern Vermont and on to New York City.

Two men, Francisco Antonio Luna Rosado and Jesus Hernandez Ortiz, are accused of coordinating pickups, encrypted communications, and payments tied to a September 2023 event.

One defendant also faces money laundering counts tied to deposits and withdrawals allegedly linked to smuggling proceeds.

(STL.News) Federal authorities announced new criminal charges after an indictment was unsealed in Vermont, accusing two men of running a transnational operation that allegedly smuggled migrants into the United States and moved related proceeds through the financial system.

The case centers on allegations that migrants traveled into southern Canada and were then guided across the U.S.–Canada border into northern Vermont, where drivers allegedly transported them onward to New York City.

Who is charged

Prosecutors say the indictment names Francisco Antonio Luna Rosado, 27, described as a Dominican national in the United States illegally, and Jesus Hernandez Ortiz, 37, of Puerto Rico.

Both men are charged with one count of conspiracy to illegally bring people into the United States and 12 counts of illegally bringing people into the country for private financial gain, tied to an alleged September 17, 2023, smuggling event.

Luna Rosado also faces two counts of transactional money laundering connected to financial transactions prosecutors say were funded by smuggling proceeds.

How investigators say the operation worked

Authorities allege the smuggling activity ran from at least August 2022 through at least March 2024.

According to the indictment’s description, migrants traveled by air from their home countries to southern Canada. From there, prosecutors say Luna Rosado used live shared cellular location data to guide groups toward and across the border into northern Vermont.

Once in Vermont, investigators allege Luna Rosado used an encrypted group chat—described as having roughly 70 participants—to coordinate pickup logistics and dispatch drivers, including Hernandez Ortiz.

The Vermont-to-New York corridor

Prosecutors say drivers allegedly collected migrants near the northern border and transported them from Vermont to New York City.

Authorities also allege migrants paid Luna Rosado in U.S. currency after arriving in New York City.

What the money laundering charge alleges

The indictment alleges that Luna Rosado then deposited and withdrew funds through the U.S. financial system, including transactions exceeding $10,000, forming the basis for the money laundering counts.

What happens next

An indictment is an accusation, not proof. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

The case is being pursued as part of a broader federal push to identify and prosecute large-scale smuggling networks that authorities say exploit vulnerable people and profit from illegal cross-border movement.

