Chicago Tax Preparer Stacy Thomas and Rapid Tax Refunds Barred

Chicago Tax Preparer Stacy Thomas and Rapid Tax Refunds Businesses Permanently Barred from Filing Federal Returns

February 12, 2026

A federal judge has permanently barred Chicago tax preparer Stacy Thomas and her affiliated companies from preparing federal tax returns for others.

The court found repeated use of false deductions and credits that understated clients’ tax liabilities.

The injunction prohibits any future involvement in tax preparation services.

CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) A federal court has permanently banned Chicago-area tax return preparer Stacy Thomas, formerly known as Stacy Sorrel, along with her affiliated businesses Rapid Tax Refunds LLC, Rapid Tax Refund Pros LLC, and Rapid Refunds Income Tax Service Inc., from preparing federal tax returns for others.

The ruling, issued in the Northern District of Illinois, follows findings that tax returns prepared through her businesses contained improper deductions and credits that reduced clients’ reported tax liabilities.

Court Orders Permanent Industry Ban

The injunction permanently prohibits Thomas from:

Preparing or assisting in the preparation of federal tax returns for others

Owning, operating, or working for any tax return preparation business

Advising others on tax preparation or starting tax-related services

The court also ordered that notice of the injunction be posted at business locations and made available through business communication channels to ensure public awareness.

Allegations of Improper Tax Filings

According to court findings, returns prepared through the businesses allegedly included:

Improper or fabricated residential energy credits

False or inflated business expenses on Schedule C filings

Exaggerated or unsupported charitable deductions

These practices allegedly resulted in underreported federal tax obligations for clients.

Federal authorities emphasize that while tax preparers may complete filings on behalf of taxpayers, individuals remain legally responsible for the accuracy of their returns.

Risk to Taxpayers

Improperly prepared tax returns can expose taxpayers to serious consequences, including:

IRS audits

Repayment of refunds

Civil penalties

Accrued interest

Additional enforcement actions in more severe cases

Tax professionals recommend that individuals carefully review their returns before signing and retain copies of all filings.

Consumer Warning Signs

Officials advise taxpayers to be cautious of preparers who:

Promise unusually large refunds

Refuse to provide copies of completed returns

Base fees on the size of the refund

Claim credits or deductions without proper documentation

Choosing credentialed and reputable tax professionals can significantly reduce risk.

Broader Enforcement Efforts

The injunction reflects ongoing federal efforts to pursue civil action against tax preparers who repeatedly file inaccurate returns. Civil injunctions serve to protect the public and prevent further violations, even when criminal charges are not part of the case.

As tax filing season continues, federal authorities remind taxpayers to remain vigilant and to seek qualified assistance when preparing federal income tax returns.

Bottom Line:

The permanent injunction against Stacy Thomas and her Rapid Tax Refunds businesses sends a clear message that improper tax preparation practices will result in industry bans and long-term professional consequences. Taxpayers are encouraged to review past filings and consult qualified professionals if they have concerns about previously prepared returns.

