Keith Brown Charged in Deadly Starbucks Shooting

Man Charged in Deadly Starbucks Drive-Thru Shooting Near Tower Grove Park

February 12, 2026 – St. Louis, Missouri

A 58-year-old St. Louis man has been charged with first-degree murder in a fatal Starbucks drive-thru shooting.

Prosecutors allege the suspect is also linked to multiple armed robberies days before the killing.

The victim, identified as 28-year-old Sam Linehan, was a well-known member of the local restaurant and skating communities.

A 58-year-old St. Louis man has been formally charged in connection with a deadly shooting at a Starbucks drive-thru near Tower Grove Park, a case that authorities say may be tied to a series of armed robberies across the city.

Keith Brown, 58, faces charges of first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree robbery, four counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon.

Deadly Drive-Thru Encounter

According to charging documents, the fatal shooting occurred on February 10, 2026, at a Starbucks location along South Grand Boulevard.

Prosecutors allege that Brown approached the victim while they were in the drive-thru lane, demanded the individual raise their hands, and then shot the victim. Authorities say personal items, including bank cards and identification, were taken following the shooting.

The victim was later identified as Sam Linehan, 28, a respected member of St. Louis’ culinary and figure skating communities.

Community Mourns Victim

Linehan worked at well-known St. Louis restaurants and also coached at the Metro Edge Figure Skating Club. Friends and colleagues described him as dedicated, kind, and passionate about his work.

The sudden violence has shaken the South Grand business corridor and surrounding neighborhoods, areas typically known for vibrant restaurants and foot traffic.

Alleged Pattern of Armed Robberies

Investigators allege the Starbucks shooting was not an isolated incident.

Court records indicate Brown may also be connected to two earlier armed robberies:

A February 6 armed robbery at a Jack in the Box drive-thru on South Grand

A February 8 armed robbery at a Dollar General on North Grand

Authorities say shots were fired in connection with those incidents, though no injuries were reported in those cases.

Surveillance footage reportedly showed a suspect wearing a neon safety vest and a hard hat during multiple incidents, a detail that helped investigators connect the cases.

Arrest and Evidence Seized

Brown was taken into custody on February 10. Authorities say he was armed at the time of arrest.

During a search of his residence, investigators reportedly recovered items belonging to victims as well as clothing consistent with what was seen in surveillance footage.

Brown is currently being held without bond. As with all criminal cases, he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Broader Public Safety Concerns

The case has renewed concerns about violent crime in high-traffic commercial areas, particularly drive-thru locations where individuals may feel vulnerable.

Law enforcement officials continue to urge residents to remain aware of their surroundings and to report suspicious activity immediately.

Bottom Line:

Keith Brown now faces first-degree murder and multiple robbery-related charges in a case that has deeply affected the St. Louis community. The fatal shooting of Sam Linehan at a South Grand Starbucks drive-thru is being investigated as part of a broader alleged robbery pattern spanning several days.

