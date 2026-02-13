FTC Chairman Warns Apple CEO Over Apple News Curation Practices

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) The chairman of the Federal Trade Commission has issued a formal warning letter to Tim Cook, raising concerns about how Apple curates content within its Apple News platform.

In a letter dated February 12, 2026, FTC Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson said the agency has received reports suggesting that Apple News may be systematically favoring certain political viewpoints while suppressing others in its featured content placements. While the letter does not announce an investigation or enforcement action, it signals that the issue is now on the federal regulator’s radar.

What the FTC Is Alleging

According to the chairman’s letter, concerns have emerged that Apple News’ editorial curation — particularly in its “featured” or prominently placed stories — may reflect political bias. The chairman stated that if Apple is curating content based on viewpoint and that practice is inconsistent with the company’s public representations or consumer expectations, it could raise issues under Section 5 of the FTC Act.

Section 5 prohibits “unfair or deceptive acts or practices” in commerce. The legal theory outlined in the letter suggests three potential areas of concern:

Misrepresentation – If Apple’s terms or public statements imply neutrality, while its practices differ. Material Omission – If consumers are not clearly informed about how content is prioritized. Consumer Harm – If undisclosed curation practices cause injury that consumers cannot reasonably avoid.

The letter emphasizes that the FTC does not regulate speech itself but does regulate deceptive or unfair commercial practices. In other words, the concern is not the political content, but whether Apple’s practices align with what users are told to expect.

First Amendment Considerations

The chairman acknowledged that technology companies have First Amendment protections. However, he noted that those protections do not shield companies from federal consumer protection laws if they are engaging in material misrepresentations or deceptive conduct related to their services.

This distinction is important: the FTC is not arguing that Apple must present equal political viewpoints. Instead, the focus is on whether the company’s disclosures accurately reflect how its platform operates.

Why This Matters

Apple News is one of the most widely distributed news aggregation platforms in the United States, preinstalled on millions of iPhones and iPads. Its featured story placements can significantly influence traffic patterns for publishers and shape public visibility of news narratives.

For publishers, featured placement can mean dramatic increases in readership. For consumers, curated feeds influence what news they see first—and potentially the perspectives they encounter.

The warning letter reflects growing regulatory scrutiny of large technology platforms and their moderation and content-prioritization practices. While most prior regulatory discussions have focused on social media platforms, this letter suggests that curated news aggregators may also warrant closer scrutiny.

No Formal Action Announced

At this stage, the FTC has not announced a formal investigation or enforcement action against Apple. The letter urges the company to conduct a comprehensive review of its terms of service and internal practices to ensure alignment.

Apple has not publicly announced any response as of publication time.

Broader Regulatory Context

The move comes amid ongoing debates in Washington over tech platform transparency, algorithmic accountability, and consumer expectations in digital services. Policymakers across the political spectrum have increasingly questioned how content curation systems operate and whether users fully understand them.

For now, the situation remains at the warning stage. However, if the FTC determines that consumer protection laws have been violated, it could pursue enforcement measures ranging from corrective disclosures to financial penalties.

Bottom Line:

The FTC chairman’s letter does not accuse Apple of wrongdoing but makes clear that federal regulators are closely watching how large platforms curate news content. The key issue is not political balance but whether Apple’s representations to consumers align with its actual practices. CLICK to view source.

