Deborah Meadows Pleads Guilty to Tax Crimes – Las Vegas

Nevada Cleaning Service Owner, Deborah Meadows, Pleads Guilty to Federal Employment Tax Crimes in Las Vegas, NV

Quick Facts:

Las Vegas business owner Deborah Meadows admits failing to pay employment taxes for more than a decade.

Over $1.2 million in federal tax losses tied to unpaid payroll withholdings.

Defendant faces up to five years in prison at sentencing in May 2026.

LAS VEGAS, NV (STL.News) A former Las Vegas cleaning company owner has pleaded guilty in federal court to employment tax crimes after admitting she withheld payroll taxes from employees but failed to send those funds to the federal government for more than ten years.

Deborah Meadows, 64, operated A to Z Employment Services LLC, a cleaning, carpet, and upholstery business serving the Las Vegas area. According to court records, Meadows admitted that from early 2010 through the end of 2020, she collected Social Security, Medicare, and federal income taxes from employee paychecks but did not remit those funds to the Internal Revenue Service.

Deborah Meadows is Responsible for More Than $1.2 Million in Tax Losses

Federal prosecutors stated that the unpaid employment taxes exceeded $1.2 million. In addition to failing to turn over the withheld payroll taxes, Meadows also did not file the required quarterly employment tax returns during that period. Authorities further alleged that she failed to file her personal federal income tax returns for multiple years between 2018 and 2021.

Employment taxes that are withheld from employees’ wages are considered “trust fund” taxes under federal law. Employers are legally required to hold those funds in trust and remit them to the government. Using those funds for other purposes constitutes a serious federal offense.

Deborah Meadows – Obstruction Allegations

Investigators also reported that after the IRS began examining the company’s tax filings, Meadows submitted altered financial documents in response to a grand jury subpoena. Prosecutors said the inaccurate records were intended to mislead investigators about the company’s payroll and tax obligations.

The guilty plea includes one count of willful failure to account for and pay over employment taxes, a felony offense under federal law.

Deborah Meadows Faces Potential Prison Sentence

Meadows faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in federal prison. Sentencing is scheduled for May 21, 2026. A federal judge will determine the final sentence after reviewing sentencing guidelines and the facts presented in court.

Why Employment Tax Cases Matter

Federal authorities routinely pursue payroll tax violations because of the impact on both employees and government programs. Taxes withheld from wages fund Social Security and Medicare, and employees receive credit for those payments even if an employer fails to send the money to the government. When employers misuse withheld funds, the financial burden ultimately falls on taxpayers.

The case underscores the federal government’s ongoing enforcement efforts against business owners who fail to meet payroll tax obligations.

Bottom Line:

Deborah Meadows, owner of a Nevada cleaning service, has admitted to failing to pay more than $1.2 million in employment taxes withheld from employees’ wages. She now faces potential prison time as federal authorities continue targeting payroll tax violations nationwide.

