Guns and Suicide: The Overlooked Crisis That Demands Responsibility

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) When we talk about gun violence in America, most debates focus on mass shootings, homicides, or violent crime in urban centers. But there is another dimension of this crisis that often receives less attention, even though it accounts for the majority of firearm deaths: suicide.

The truth is that guns are not only a tool of crime, but also the most common and most lethal means of self-harm. The presence of a firearm can turn a temporary mental health crisis into a permanent tragedy. I know this firsthand. A close friend of mine, struggling with depression, purchased a gun for the sole purpose of ending his own life. Within days of buying it, he was gone.

That story is deeply personal, but it is far from unique. Across the United States, thousands of families live with the same grief because access to firearms made it too easy for a loved one in despair to act on a moment of hopelessness.

The Hidden Reality: Guns and Suicide in America

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

Over 50% of suicides in the United States involve firearms .

. Each year, more than 25,000 Americans die by firearm suicide .

. Unlike suicide attempts by overdose, cutting, or other means — which often have survival rates — gun attempts are overwhelmingly fatal, with a success rate near 90%.

This means that firearms don’t just increase the likelihood of an attempt — they nearly guarantee its outcome. A person who might survive an overdose and receive treatment instead becomes another statistic of irreversible loss when a gun is involved.

The Role of Access and Impulsivity

Mental health professionals often emphasize that suicide is frequently an impulsive decision, not always a carefully planned act. Studies show that the time between someone deciding to attempt suicide and acting on it can be as short as minutes or hours.

That impulsivity is why easy access to firearms is so dangerous. If a gun is nearby, the window for intervention is lost. If a gun must be purchased, and there are no barriers like waiting periods or mental health checks, the risk skyrockets.

My friend’s story illustrates this perfectly: his depression drove him to purchase a gun with a single purpose in mind. There were no safeguards in place to stop him, no pause for reflection, no intervention. Within days, the irreversible had happened.

Why This Part of the Debate Is Ignored

Gun policy discussions tend to focus on crime because homicides and mass shootings are highly visible in the news. Suicides, by contrast, are more private and often hidden behind closed doors. They receive less media coverage, and families sometimes choose silence out of grief or stigma.

But ignoring this reality skews the conversation. While gun crime is a major issue, it is a statistical fact that the majority of gun deaths in America are suicides, not murders. If we want an honest debate about guns and public safety, suicide must be part of the discussion.

Responsibility vs. Rights

The Second Amendment guarantees the right to keep and bear arms, and many Americans see gun ownership as fundamental to freedom. But with rights come responsibilities. A society that clings to gun rights while ignoring the deaths caused by irresponsible access is failing its own citizens.

This doesn’t mean confiscation. It doesn’t mean stripping rights from responsible gun owners. But it does mean asking hard questions:

Should someone in the middle of a mental health crisis be able to buy a gun without barriers?

Should there be mandatory waiting periods to allow emotions to cool?

Should gun permits require training in mental health awareness and safe storage?

Should families have legal tools to restrict access when someone they love is in danger temporarily?

These questions don’t erase the Second Amendment — they give it context in a modern society where the consequences of irresponsible access are measured in lives lost.

Policy Reforms That Could Save Lives

1. Waiting Periods

Requiring a delay of three to five days between purchasing and receiving a firearm has been shown to reduce suicides. This pause gives time for impulses to fade and for intervention by family or professionals.

2. Extreme Risk Protection Orders (Red Flag Laws)

These laws enable families or law enforcement to temporarily remove firearms from individuals who pose a clear and imminent risk to themselves or others. In states where red flag laws are in place, early evidence suggests they prevent suicides.

3. Mandatory Safe Storage

Secure storage laws would prevent easy access during moments of crisis, especially in homes where firearms are accessible to teens or other vulnerable individuals.

4. Mental Health Checks and Resources

Pairing firearm sales with information about suicide prevention hotlines, counseling referrals, or even requiring basic awareness training could help buyers recognize risks in themselves and others.

5. Insurance or Training Requirements

Just as drivers need insurance and training to operate cars, gun ownership could be tied to responsible-use standards. This wouldn’t ban ownership but would underscore that rights come with obligations.

Respecting Victims Means Facing the Truth

Every gun suicide is more than a statistic. It is a son or daughter, a parent, a friend, a neighbor. For every life lost, there are families left behind asking the same painful question: Could this have been prevented?

Ignoring the connection between guns and suicide disrespects those victims. It tells their families that their pain is not part of the debate, that their loved one’s death does not matter in the national conversation. That is unacceptable.

Counterarguments and Responses

“Suicide will happen anyway, even without guns.”

Not true in the same way. Many people who survive a suicide attempt never try again. A gun removes the possibility of survival. The method matters.

“This is a mental health problem, not a gun problem.”

It’s both. Mental health is the trigger, but guns are the mechanism that makes suicide final. Addressing one without the other leaves the crisis unresolved.

“Gun control won’t stop suicides.”

No single law will end the problem, but reforms like waiting periods and red flag laws demonstrably save lives. Reducing risk is not the same as eliminating it, but it is still a step forward.

The Bigger Picture: Society’s Duty

A free society cannot afford to be careless with its freedoms. Gun ownership is a constitutional right, but it is also a responsibility. When easy access to firearms fuels a suicide epidemic, society has an obligation to act.

This does not mean repealing the Second Amendment. It means using common sense to balance rights with responsibility, ensuring that guns do not become the easiest path to tragedy for those in crisis.

Conclusion

My friend’s story is one of thousands. He was not a criminal. He posed no threat to others. He was simply a man lost in despair who found a gun easier to access than help. His death, and so many like it, should force us to confront the uncomfortable truth: America’s gun problem is not just about crime — it is about suicide.

If we ignore this reality, we disrespect victims and fail families who deserve better. If we acknowledge it, we can take steps that preserve constitutional rights while saving lives.

Public safety is not just about protecting communities from criminals. It is also about protecting vulnerable people from themselves. And in that fight, honesty, responsibility, and compassion must guide us.

© 2025 STL.News/St. Louis Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Content may not be republished or redistributed without express written approval. Portions or all of our content may have been created with the assistance of AI technologies, like Gemini or ChatGPT, and are reviewed by our human editorial team. For the latest news, head to STL.News.