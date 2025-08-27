At Least Remove the Guns People Don’t Care About: Why Nationwide Voluntary Buybacks Are a Common-Sense First Step

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) The debate over gun control in America is often polarized into extremes: complete bans versus unrestricted access. But what if the path forward begins with something much simpler, less threatening, and more pragmatic? What if, instead of starting with confiscation or costly bans, America first focused on removing the guns that people themselves don’t care about?

Local gun buyback programs across the country have shown one consistent truth: when communities offer cash or gift cards in exchange for firearms, citizens voluntarily surrender them — often in astonishing numbers. These are not the guns people are clinging to for self-defense or constitutional pride. They are the dusty rifles in closets, the broken pistols in basements, and the inherited handguns that families never wanted in the first place.

If America is serious about reducing gun violence, suicide, and accidental deaths, then a nationwide voluntary gun buyback program should begin with the unwanted and unused firearms already in circulation.

The Problem: Too Many Guns in Circulation

The United States is home to more than 400 million privately owned firearms, the most significant number of any nation on Earth. Not all of these weapons are currently in use. Millions sit forgotten in storage, passed down through generations, or kept in homes where the owner has little to no desire to keep them.

The danger is that unwanted guns do not simply disappear:

They are stolen in burglaries and resold on the black market.

They are used impulsively in moments of anger or despair.

They contribute to accidental shootings in households where they are left unsecured.

Every firearm left unattended is a potential tragedy waiting to happen. By creating a simple, voluntary pathway to remove these weapons from circulation, the nation can reduce risks without infringing on rights.

Lessons from Local Buybacks

Local governments and police departments have been hosting gun buyback events for decades. The results are always striking:

Los Angeles, CA : A single weekend buyback netted more than 1,800 firearms, including handguns, shotguns, and assault-style rifles.

: A single weekend buyback netted more than 1,800 firearms, including handguns, shotguns, and assault-style rifles. Houston, TX : A 2022 program collected over 850 firearms in just one event, surprising organizers with the overwhelming turnout.

: A 2022 program collected over 850 firearms in just one event, surprising organizers with the overwhelming turnout. Boston, MA: Hundreds of unwanted weapons were turned in during a single-day buyback, many of which came from families who had inherited them and wanted a safe way to dispose of them.

Participants in these programs often express relief. Many say things like, “I didn’t need this gun anymore,” or “I’d rather have the cash than keep this weapon in the house.”

These examples prove two key points:

Americans will voluntarily surrender firearms if the process is simple and incentivized. There are far more unwanted guns out there than most people realize.

Why Start with “Guns People Don’t Care About”?

The politics of gun control are divisive because many gun owners feel passionately about their firearms as symbols of freedom, self-defense, or tradition. But not every gun inspires that passion. Millions of weapons are unused, unvalued, and forgotten.

Starting with these weapons has several advantages:

Low Resistance : Few people object to removing guns they don’t want.

: Few people object to removing guns they don’t want. Immediate Impact : Each surrendered firearm reduces risks of accidents, theft, and misuse.

: Each surrendered firearm reduces risks of accidents, theft, and misuse. Trust Building : A voluntary approach fosters goodwill, demonstrating that the government respects individual choice while prioritizing safety.

: A voluntary approach fosters goodwill, demonstrating that the government respects individual choice while prioritizing safety. Proof of Concept: Success with voluntary buybacks of unwanted guns can pave the way for more ambitious programs in the future.

Addressing the Critics

Critics of buybacks argue that criminals rarely turn in their guns and that most weapons surrendered are not those used in crimes. While partially true, this criticism overlooks the broader implications.

Every gun removed is one less chance for tragedy . Even if it is not a “crime gun,” it could have been stolen, misused in a suicide, or accidentally fired in a home.

. Even if it is not a “crime gun,” it could have been stolen, misused in a suicide, or accidentally fired in a home. Removing old or broken weapons still matters . A non-functioning gun today may be repaired and resold tomorrow. Eliminating it from circulation ensures that it cannot happen.

. A non-functioning gun today may be repaired and resold tomorrow. Eliminating it from circulation ensures that it cannot happen. The symbolic value is real. Buybacks demonstrate community action, encourage conversations about safety, and normalize the idea of reducing firearms in circulation.

No single program will eliminate all gun violence. However, buybacks are a simple and effective way to chip away at the problem.

How a Nationwide Buyback Could Work

1. Federal Funding, Local Implementation

The federal government could provide funding and oversight, while cities and states administer the buyback events. This ensures local trust and community engagement.

2. Generous Cash Incentives

Buybacks must offer fair value to encourage participation. $50 gift cards are not enough. Real cash incentives, scaled by weapon type and condition, would motivate people to turn in firearms.

3. Focus on Voluntary Participation

No coercion, no confiscation. The message should be clear: If you want to keep your guns, you can. If you don’t, we’ll take them off your hands safely.

4. No Questions Asked

Participants should not face legal consequences for surrendering weapons, even if they are unregistered. The goal is to remove guns from circulation, not punish past behavior.

5. Phase One: Unwanted Firearms

The initial focus should be on the low-hanging fruit: the millions of guns Americans already don’t care about. Later phases could expand to high-capacity or high-risk weapons.

International Examples of Success

The idea of nationwide buybacks is not without precedent.

Australia (1996) : After the Port Arthur massacre, the government implemented a mandatory buyback that collected over 650,000 firearms. Gun deaths fell significantly, and the country has not experienced another mass shooting of that scale since.

: After the Port Arthur massacre, the government implemented a mandatory buyback that collected over 650,000 firearms. Gun deaths fell significantly, and the country has not experienced another mass shooting of that scale since. New Zealand (2019): Following the Christchurch mosque shootings, New Zealand banned military-style rifles and launched a nationwide buyback. Tens of thousands of weapons were removed quickly.

While America’s scale is much larger, these examples demonstrate that buybacks can be effective in reducing firearms in circulation and restoring public confidence in safety.

The Cost vs. The Benefit

A national buyback would not be cheap. Depending on participation, costs could amount to tens of billions of dollars. But consider the financial and human cost of gun violence in America:

The annual economic cost of gun violence is estimated at $280 billion , including healthcare, lost productivity, and criminal justice expenses.

, including healthcare, lost productivity, and criminal justice expenses. Each life lost leaves behind immeasurable grief, trauma, and societal harm.

In that context, even a costly buyback program would be a fraction of the price America already pays for unchecked gun violence.

Respecting Rights While Saving Lives

Opponents often frame gun buybacks as attacks on the Second Amendment. But voluntary buybacks respect rights by offering a choice. Citizens who want to keep their firearms are free to do so. Those who don’t can safely and profitably remove them from circulation.

This balance respects both constitutional protections and the urgent need for public safety reforms. It is not a ban. It is an option — one that millions of Americans may willingly choose.

Conclusion

Extremes often paralyze America’s gun debate, but it doesn’t have to be. A nationwide voluntary gun buyback program, focused first on the weapons people don’t care about, offers a common-sense middle ground. It avoids constitutional battles, respects personal choice, and reduces the number of firearms circulating in homes, streets, and black markets.

Every unwanted gun surrendered is one less opportunity for an accident, suicide, theft, or tragedy. Every buyback event proves that Americans are willing to give up firearms when offered a safe and fair alternative. Scaling that model nationwide is not just practical — it’s urgent.

If we cannot agree on sweeping bans or radical reforms, then let’s at least start here. Remove the guns, people don’t care about. Reduce risks. Build trust. And take one real, measurable step toward a safer future.

Because public safety is not an abstract debate — it is the daily reality of families, neighborhoods, and communities who deserve to live free from the shadow of unnecessary violence.

© 2025 STL.News/St. Louis Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Content may not be republished or redistributed without express written approval. Portions or all of our content may have been created with the assistance of AI technologies, like Gemini or ChatGPT, and are reviewed by our human editorial team. For the latest news, head to STL.News.