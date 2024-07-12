Chicanos Cocina Bar and Grill to Pay $172K – Back Wages

The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $172,000 for 21 restaurant workers after an investigation found that Chicanos Cocina Bar and Grill denied overtime wages.

RICHMOND, VA (STL.News) The U.S. Department of Labor released the following action taken against Chicanos Inc., dba Chicanos Cocina Bar and Grill, in Richmond, Virginia.

Employer: Chicanos Inc., operating as Chicanos Cocina Bar and Grill

Investigation site: 523 E. Main Street, Richmond, VA

Findings: The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found the employer’s pay practices violated federal regulations, including their failure to pay non-exempt kitchen salaried employees an overtime premium for hours over 40 in a workweek. The division also determined Chicano’s Inc. failed to compensate tipped employees at the correct overtime premium for hours over 40 in a workweek. Additionally, the employer also failed to maintain accurate records as required. A total of 21 workers are owed wages and damages.

The FLSA requires that most employees in the U.S. be paid at least the federal minimum wage for all hours worked and overtime pay at not less than time and one-half the regular rate of pay for all hours worked over 40 in a workweek.

Back wages and damages recovered: $86,196 in owed wages/$86,196 in liquidated damages.

Quote: “People employed in the restaurant industry are often low-wage workers who depend on every dollar earned, including overtime pay, to help support themselves and their families,” said Wage and Hour District Director Roberto Melendez in Richmond, Virginia. “When employers violate the rights of workers to be paid their full earnings, the U.S. Department of Labor will act to recover the wages illegally withheld.”

SOURCE: US DOL