Good Morning St. Louisans – St. Louis, MO – Feb. 3, 2026

St. Louis Local News Videos for Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Every day, many people wake up seeking current events and browse around to find them. We will work to gather reliable news for those seeking information in an organized, timely manner through “Good Morning St. Louisans.”

While city leaders have represented a reduction in crime, it certainly doesn’t feel that way when you watch the news daily. The state auditors have launched an investigation into the numbers to verify the information.

How to Report Your Experience (Confidential)

The Auditor’s office has a Public Corruption and Fraud Division that handles whistleblower reports. You may remain anonymous under Missouri law.

Play

Play

Play

Play

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span> Play

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span> Play

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span> Play

© 2026 – St. Louis Media, LLC d.b.a. STL.News. All Rights Reserved. Content may not be republished or redistributed without express written approval. Portions or all of our content may have been created with the assistance of AI tools, such as Gemini or ChatGPT, and are reviewed by our human editorial team. For the latest news, head to STL.News.