Good Morning St. Louisans - St. Louis, MO - Feb. 3, 2026
Smith - Editor in Chief
St. Louis Local News Videos for Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Every day, many people wake up seeking current events and browse around to find them.  We will work to gather reliable news for those seeking information in an organized, timely manner through “Good Morning St. Louisans.”

While city leaders have represented a reduction in crime, it certainly doesn’t feel that way when you watch the news daily.  The state auditors have launched an investigation into the numbers to verify the information.

How to Report Your Experience (Confidential)

The Auditor’s office has a Public Corruption and Fraud Division that handles whistleblower reports. You may remain anonymous under Missouri law.

