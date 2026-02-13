Good Morning St. Louisans – St. Louis, MO – Feb. 13, 2026

Good morning, St. Louisans. Today is Friday, February 13, 2026. Yes, Friday the 13th. Be careful! We have compiled the latest local news videos to start your day.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) To our knowledge, nobody was shot yesterday, which is progress considering the recent line of shootings in the St. Louis region.

However, a growing problem is real estate in and around St. Louis. Malls are gone, and downtown businesses have left due to safety concerns that continue to go unchecked or are not acknowledged by existing city leaders.

A Clayco Construction leader was featured in a local news video a few days ago, encouraging viewers that there are opportunities for the region. We agree, but safety and security will be critical as St. Louis is known to have one of the highest crime rates in the country. The state has assumed oversight of the St. Louis Police Department for legitimate reasons.

St. Louis was once a great city. It could be a great city again. But when West County residents refuse to visit downtown for safety reasons, it is time that local leaders take that into consideration.

Sales tax is among the highest in the country, and the infrastructure is among the worst among municipalities. The city has been democratically controlled for decades. During that time, the population has declined, the tax base has increased, crime has risen, and roads have deteriorated to the point that they damage cars.

A change is necessary, and almost everyone will agree. Start with the leaders. In any house or company, success or failure ultimately comes down to leadership. With kids, it goes back to the parents.

It is not hard to see what needs to happen before the region can begin to change its image and results.

Have a great weekend and stay safe!

Play

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span> Play

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span> Play

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span> Play

Play

Play

Play

© 2026 – St. Louis Media, LLC d.b.a. STL.News. All Rights Reserved. Content may not be republished or redistributed without express written approval. Portions or all of our content may have been created with the assistance of AI tools, such as Gemini or ChatGPT, and are reviewed by our human editorial team. For the latest news, head to STL.News.