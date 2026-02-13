Ad imageAd image
U.S. Congratulates Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley on Reelection
Politics

Smith - Editor in Chief
WASHINGTON, D.C. – February 13, 2026

The United States congratulated Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley on her decisive reelection victory.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed strong U.S.–Barbados ties following the island nation’s general election.

Washington signaled continued cooperation on regional security, economic growth, and stability.

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) The U.S. Department of State issued a formal statement congratulating Prime Minister Mia Mottley on securing another term as Barbados‘ leader following national elections held this week.

In the statement, Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised the democratic process in Barbados and congratulated the Barbadian people on conducting peaceful elections. The message reaffirmed the longstanding partnership between the United States and Barbados and emphasized a shared commitment to democracy, economic opportunity, and regional security.

Strong Bilateral Relationship Highlighted

The United States described Barbados as a valued Caribbean partner and underscored ongoing cooperation between the two nations. Areas of collaboration include:

  • Regional security initiatives
  • Countering transnational crime and trafficking
  • Economic development
  • Climate resilience and disaster preparedness

The statement indicated that Washington looks forward to working closely with Prime Minister Mottley and her administration during her new term.

Historic Election Outcome

Mottley’s reelection follows a commanding performance by her Barbados Labour Party, which secured a full sweep of parliamentary seats in the House of Assembly. The outcome reinforces her political dominance and strengthens her mandate for a third consecutive term.

She has served as Prime Minister since 2018 and has gained international recognition for her leadership on climate advocacy, financial reform for developing nations, and Caribbean regional integration.

Regional and International Implications

Barbados plays an important role in Caribbean diplomacy and regional coordination. The United States’ congratulatory message signals continuity in diplomatic and security relations across the Western Hemisphere.

Barbados is a key partner in maritime security cooperation, anti-trafficking operations, and economic stability efforts in the Eastern Caribbean. U.S. officials noted that enhanced collaboration will continue to support prosperity and stability for both nations.

Focus on Stability and Prosperity

The State Department emphasized that continued engagement between Washington and Bridgetown will help advance shared priorities. These include:

  • Strengthening democratic institutions
  • Promoting economic opportunity
  • Expanding trade and investment ties
  • Addressing regional security challenges

The congratulatory statement serves as both a diplomatic acknowledgment of the election results and a signal of a sustained strategic partnership.

By Smith Editor in Chief
