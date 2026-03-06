Canada plans to arrange flights for citizens to exit the U.A.E. within 72 hours: Anand

Canadians in UAE Urged to Prepare for Evacuation Flights Soon

In a significant development for Canadian citizens in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Defence Minister Anita Anand announced that the government is actively working to arrange charter flights for Canadians to return home. The planned evacuation, anticipated to occur within the next 72 hours, follows escalating tensions in the region and aims to ensure the safety and well-being of Canadians residing in the UAE.

Anand’s announcement comes amidst growing concerns about regional instability, which has prompted several countries to begin organizing evacuations for their citizens. With an estimated 40,000 Canadians living in the UAE—many of whom are in Dubai and Abu Dhabi—the need for a coordinated response has become increasingly urgent. The government is urging all Canadians still in the UAE to register their presence with the Canadian embassy and await further information regarding flight arrangements.

In a press conference earlier today, Anand highlighted the collaborative efforts between the Canadian government, airlines, and UAE authorities to finalize logistics for the chartered flights. “Our top priority is the safety of Canadian citizens,” she stated, emphasizing that the decision to initiate these evacuations was made after thorough consultations with officials and experts aware of the situation in the Middle East.

In the wake of the announcement, the Canadian embassy in the UAE has been working tirelessly to provide assistance and guidance to those who may need help navigating the evacuation process. Canadians are advised to monitor their email and official embassy communications closely for updates.

Local reports indicate that tensions in the region have escalated due to recent geopolitical events, raising fears about the potential impact on foreign nationals. Anand reassured Canadians that the Canadian government is monitoring the situation continuously and is prepared to take necessary actions to ensure their safety.

To assist those looking to leave, the Canadian government is also coordinating with major airlines to facilitate seat availability on the chartered flights. Passengers will be asked to comply with specific guidelines, which may include health protocols to mitigate any risks as people transit back home. The Minister stressed that it is crucial for Canadians to be ready to act quickly as the evacuation window may not remain open for long.

Travelers are encouraged to gather essential documents, including passports and any necessary visas, and to prepare for potential screening and health checks at the airport. Anand also recommended that Canadians keep a close eye on safety advisories from both Canadian authorities and local UAE governing bodies.

Moreover, resources and information will soon be made available through both the official Canadian government website and the embassy in the UAE, including potential costs related to evacuation and assistance programs for those who may require additional support upon arrival in Canada.

Concerns over the situation have led to heightened awareness among Canadians in the region, with many expressing both relief and anxiety about the planned evacuation. Social media has been rife with discussions about the potential for further measures or changes in action as the regional situation evolves.

In response to queries about assistance for Canadians who may not be able to access the flights, Anand affirmed that crisis management resources will be deployed to provide help. The government will also explore creative solutions for those who may have difficulties reaching airports or require transportation assistance.

As the region’s geopolitical dynamics continue to shift, the Canadian government remains in close contact with its international partners. This level of collaboration aims to streamline efforts and ensure that all Canadians wishing to leave the UAE can do so safely and swiftly.

For any Canadians in the UAE who have not yet registered their information with the embassy, now is the time to do so. The registration will enable authorities to coordinate assistance efforts and provide timely updates relevant to the evacuation process.

In addition, a helpline has been established for those facing immediate issues or requiring urgent clarification on their travel options. This service will be staffed around the clock, enabling Canadians to seek help as situations develop.

As the 72-hour timeline inches closer, Canadians in the UAE are urged to remain vigilant and prepared for rapid changes. The government’s actions come as part of a broader commitment to safeguard the interests of Canadians abroad and reaffirm its duty of care in times of crisis.

The unfolding situation underscores the importance of remaining connected to trusted sources for updates and recommendations. The embassy has consistently emphasized that any evacuation endeavor will be meticulously managed to prioritize the safety of all involved.

As this urgent situation develops, Canadians are encouraged to take heed of the information shared by their government and to act responsibly in preparing for potential evacuation. The Canadian government’s proactive measures are aimed at ensuring peace of mind for those in the UAE during these uncertain times.

While the timeline remains tight, the hope is that these coordinated evacuation flights will provide secure options for Canadians wishing to return home, reinforcing the government’s commitment to the safety and well-being of its citizens wherever they are in the world.

In conclusion, the Canadian government’s efforts to charter flights for its citizens in the UAE represent a necessary and strategic response to a rapidly evolving situation. As the plan unfolds over the next few days, Canadians are encouraged to stay informed and make preparations for a potential return home. Further developments will be communicated as they become available, as authorities strive to ensure every Canadian is aware of the resources at their disposal.