Sasi Thai Market – Thai Food Event – Maryland Heights

Sasi Thai Market will host an authentic Thai Street Food event this weekend.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (STL.News) Sasi Thai Market is a locally-owned grocery store specializing in Thai food ingredients and produce in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

Sasi Thai Market will host its Thai Street Food event every Saturday and Sunday.

The next Thai Street Food event:

  • Name of Event: Thai Street Food
  • Date: January 20 and 21, 2024
  • Time: 11:00 am to 8:00 pm (food is limited, so once it’s sold, it is gone until the next day)
  • Location: Sasi Thai Market at 1924 McKelvey Rd, Maryland Heights, MO (CLICK to view map)
  • Event Feature: Authentic Thai Food prepared by Thai cooks and chefs

They plan to host the Thai Street Food event every Saturday and Sunday, where local Thai residents cook and deliver food to Sasi Thai Market to sell to Thai food lovers.  This is Thai food not offered in most Thai restaurants in the region.

Thai Kitchen is a popular local family-owned Thai restaurant that is the primary sponsor because the owner of Thai Kitchen is also the owner of Sasi Thai Market.

The owner is Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul, owner of the following:

For additional information or if you are interested in offering Thai food at the event, please call 314-392-9070.  Posted on Facebook Event Page.

SOURCE: Sasi Thai Market Blog

