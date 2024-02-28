Thai Mama in Maryland Heights to Open Soon
  • February 28, 2024
Thai Mama in Maryland Heights, Missouri, will open in March 2024.  The opening date will be announced soon.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (STL.News) In a long-awaited opening, Thai Mama is excited to announce that the electrical and plumbing work has been completed today.  Inspecting the electrical and plumbing is the next step to wrap up the remodeling, which has taken much longer than anticipated.

Over the next few days, cleaning the facility and stocking it with food items, etc., will be complete, and then the health department will perform its final inspection.  The opening day could be as early as the end of next week.

A significant amount of money was spent on authentic Thai decorations that are being shipped and should arrive before the first of April.

Thai Mama is a new brand for the owner, but the menu items and service are not new to the community.  The owner, Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul, owns the popular Thai Kitchen family-owned chain with locations in the following communities:

The reason for the new location is that there is an existing Thai Kitchen in Maryland Heights, MO.  Ongartsutthikul opened that location in 1999 but sold it several years ago.  She wants to return to the community but does not want to confuse the public with two Thai Kitchen locations.  Therefore, she created the new brand name of Thai Mama.

Address & phone:

1932 McKelvey Road
Maryland Heights, Missouri 63043
Phone: +1 314-548-6151

