Thai Racha Restaurant to Open Soon in South St. Louis City

Thai Racha – a new Thai Restaurant will open soon in South City on Telegraph Road in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) The South side of St. Louis will get a new Thai restaurant, but while the name and location might be new, the menu and service have been successful at Thai Rama in Crystal City, Missouri.

An owner of Thai Rama, Nina, will open Thai Racha on Telegraph Road on the South side of St. Louis City using the same menu items and excellent service that has popularized her original location, Thai Rama.

It appears that the opening will be sometime in late February or early March. The only task they are waiting for is the health inspection.

Thai Racha is in the exact location of the Great Wall Chinese Restaurant that was once occupied.

The new owner has cleaned, repainted, and provided a comfortable atmosphere for diners, but the business will focus on online ordering, carryout, and delivery.

Not only has the owner proven her skills and talent at Thai Rama, but Nina is also the sister of Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul, the owner of Thai Kitchen and Sasi Wholesale. The family has a strong relationship and supports each other in every aspect of life and business. While the companies are separate, there is a significant influence among the family to assist and protect each other in business.

Thai Racha address:

3190 Telegraph Road (CLICK to view map)

St. Louis, Missouri 63125

Telephone: +1 314-892-2233

