Thai Kitchen in St. Charles Remodeling Almost Completed
Categories

Thai Kitchen in St. Charles Remodeling Almost Completed

Thai Kitchen – St. Charles is nearing its remodeling.  Take a look!

ST. CHARLES, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restaurant Review published an article announcing that the Thai Kitchen in St. Charles remodeling project is nearing completion.  Please take a look at their results.

After over a month, they are proud of their results and happy to provide an update on the inconvenience they caused during the project.

The owner, Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul, says, “The inconvenience is hopefully worth it.”

Thai Kitchen - St. Charles, MO
Thai Kitchen – St. Charles, MO

They announced their intentions to begin a light remodel project on St. Louis Restaurant Review on December 12, 2023, which has turned out to be more than a light project.  They have thoroughly cleaned the kitchen and dining area while repainting and adding wood panels halfway up the wall to protect the drywall from scratches.

Additionally, the balance of the work will involve adding window treatment to help control the bright light and adding multiple televisions and digital menu boards to enhance customers’ experience.

Thai Kitchen has multiple locations in St. Louis to serve their customers best.  All locations are blessed with high online customer reviews that are well deserved.

Address and phone:

2436 West Clay Street (CLICK to view map)
St. Charles, Missouri 63301
Phone: +1 636-757-5499

75 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEO
Written by

Smith

Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith built a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news stories.  Smith is a member of the United States Press Agency.

You might also like

BEFORE YOU GO

More Reading

Post navigation

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x