Thai Mama is Opening – Saturday, March 16, 2024

Thai Mama in Maryland Heights, Missouri, is Opening – Saturday, March 16, 2024.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (STL.News) Thai Mama in Maryland Heights, Missouri, will open this Saturday, March 16, 2024, from noon through 9:00 p.m.

This will be the fifth restaurant owned by Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul, who also owns the Thai Kitchen chain, which has multiple locations across the St. Louis Metropolitan region. They made the announcement this morning on their website.

This new restaurant has been under remodeling since August 2023, but permits and other issues took more time than anticipated.

The Thai Kitchen family-owned chain has high online reviews published by its customers. We believe you can rely on the customer reviews for Thai Mama because the menu items, recipes, and service will be duplicated to create consistency.

They will offer:

Dine-in

Online Ordering by St. Louis Restaurant Review, including, DoorDash – GrubHub

Pickup – Call-in orders are welcomed – call 314-538-6151

Delivery

Catering with ezCater (account pending)

Great Food

Great Service

Great Atmosphere

Ongartsutthikul uses a different name for this location because she started the Thai Kitchen in Maryland Heights in 1999 but sold it later to an unrelated party. Therefore, she is trying to avoid confusing the customers.

St. Louis Restaurant Review published an article today about this new location.

Address and phone:

1932 McKelvey Rd

Maryland Heights, Missouri 63043

Phone: +1 314-548-6151

Website: ThaiMamaSTL.com

CLICK to visit its Facebook Page