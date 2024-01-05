Sasi Thai Market Hosts Thai Street Food Event in Maryland Heights, MO – Every Saturday & Sunday.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (STL.News) Sasi Thai Market announced its Authentic Thai Street Food event, which will be held every Saturday and Sunday. They will offer authentic Thai Street Food from several sponsors, including Thai Kitchen and Thai individuals.

This event will be held starting tomorrow, January 6 and 7, 2023, beginning at 11:00 am.

The owner of Sasi Thai Market is Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul, who also owns Thai Kitchen and Sasi Wholesale.

Thai Kitchen is a locally owned, family-owned Thai restaurant chain with multiple locations around the St. Louis region. All locations are ranked among the top-rated restaurants in St. Louis by Google based on customers’ online reviews. All locations offer dine-in, carryout, online ordering, and delivery, all back by great online customer reviews.

The Thai event attracts Thai consumers from around the area and introduces “authentic Thai cuisine,” which may not be available in most Thai restaurants.

Sasi Thai Market recently opened to provide authentic Thai food ingredients to local consumers, and Sasi Wholesale supplies restaurants as far as Branson, Missouri.

Tbis event is a great family event offering an educational and social perspective.

Sasi Thai Market location:

1924 McKelvey Rd

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

Phone: 314-392-9070

