Sasi Thai Market – Hosts Street Food Event – March 9 & 10

Sasi Thai Market will host its Street Food Event in Maryland Heights, MO, on March 9th &10th.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (STL.News) Sasi Thai Market is a small food market in Maryland Heights, MO that specializes in Thai food ingredients. Most of the products are imported from Thailand and sold to Thai restaurants across the region. This event will begin Saturday at 11:00 a.m. and end at 2:00 p.m. The Sunday schedule will be the same.

We strongly encourage an early arrival as the food normally sells out early.

Thai cooks from across the region help prepare and cook for this event. These foods will not be found at any Thai restaurant in this country. Typically, in Thailand, these foods are prepared and sold on the street or on the sidewalks, which is why they are called street food.

The foods that will be served at this Thai Street Food Event:

Coconut Dumpling (Khanom Tom)

Sour Soup with Mixed Vegetables

Tapioca Ball with Pork Filling

Steamed Rice Dumpling

Coconut Cake

Thai Curry with Bamboo and Chicken

There are sponsors for this event, but the primary sponsor outside of Sasi Thai Market is Thai Kitchen. Thai Kitchen is a locally family-owned Thai restaurant chain with five locations, all supported by high online customer reviews.

Address and phone:

1924 McKelvey Rd

Maryland Heights, Missouri 63043

Phone: +1 314-392-9070

Website: SasiThaiMarket.com

