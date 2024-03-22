Thai Mama - Maryland Heights, MO
Categories

Thai Mama Opens with Stunning Reviews

  • Posted byby Smith
  • March 22, 2024
  • 1 min

Thai Mama opened in Maryland Heights with Stunning Online Reviews – 60+ Reviews with 5 Stars

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (STL.News) One week ago, Thai Mama opened with a secret soft opening event, and one week later, they accumulated 62 online Google reviews with 5 stars.

They offer:

  • Dine-in
  • Online Ordering
  • Pickup
  • Delivery
  • Catering
  • Full-Service Bar – Liquor License Pending

Thai Mama is part of the Thai Kitchen chain, owned and managed by Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul.  She opened her first Thai restaurant in 1999 in Maryland Heights.  A few years after opening, she sold it to her sister, who then sold it to an unrelated person.

Having loved doing business in Maryland Heights before and living there now, she wanted to return a portion of her business operations to the community.  Therefore, to avoid confusing the public with the same name, she opened it using Thai Mama.

In the same shopping center, Ongartsutthikul also opened Sasi Wholesale and Sasi Thai Market, which sells authentic Thai food ingredients to restaurants and the public.

Restaurant address and phone:

1932 McKelvey Rd
Maryland Heights, Missouri 63043
Phone: +1 314-548-6151
Website: ThaiMamaSTL.com

Written by

Smith

Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith built a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news stories.  Smith is a member of the United States Press Agency.

You might also like

BEFORE YOU GO

More Reading

Post navigation