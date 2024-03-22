Thai Mama Opens with Stunning Reviews

Thai Mama opened in Maryland Heights with Stunning Online Reviews – 60+ Reviews with 5 Stars

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (STL.News) One week ago, Thai Mama opened with a secret soft opening event, and one week later, they accumulated 62 online Google reviews with 5 stars.

They offer:

Dine-in

Online Ordering

Pickup

Delivery

Catering

Full-Service Bar – Liquor License Pending

Thai Mama is part of the Thai Kitchen chain, owned and managed by Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul. She opened her first Thai restaurant in 1999 in Maryland Heights. A few years after opening, she sold it to her sister, who then sold it to an unrelated person.

Having loved doing business in Maryland Heights before and living there now, she wanted to return a portion of her business operations to the community. Therefore, to avoid confusing the public with the same name, she opened it using Thai Mama.

In the same shopping center, Ongartsutthikul also opened Sasi Wholesale and Sasi Thai Market, which sells authentic Thai food ingredients to restaurants and the public.

Restaurant address and phone:

1932 McKelvey Rd

Maryland Heights, Missouri 63043

Phone: +1 314-548-6151

Website: ThaiMamaSTL.com