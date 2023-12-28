Thai Kitchen - Recent Health Inspection Score - 100%
Thai Kitchen – Recent Health Inspection Score – 100%

Thai Kitchen – O’Fallon recently scored another 100% on its Food Establishment Health Inspection.

O’FALLON, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restaurant Review published an article announcing that Thai Kitchen – O’Fallon recently received another 100% score on its Food Establishment Health Inspection conducted on December 27, 2023.  The last two health inspections had been 100%, showing significant hard work and ownership pride.

Safety and quality of food served are two of the most essential characteristics that a restaurant can offer to help themselves stand out from their competition.

They remodeled this location in December 2022.  It is among the highest-rated Thai restaurants in the St. Louis region.

Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul is the owner of Thai Kitchen.  She is a migrant from Thailand and started her family-owned chain in 1999.  Recently, she opened Sasi Wholesale and Sasi Thai Market in Maryland Heights, MO, importing food-related products from Thailand.

We congratulate Thai Kitchen and its staff on a job well done.

Thai Kitchen offers multiple locations across the St. Louis region, including:

CLICK to view their Corporate Listing on St. Louis Restaurant Review.  This news was also reported by STLPress.News, and USPress.News.

