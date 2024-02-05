Reliance Staffing of Michigan to Pay $181K in Back Wages

The U.S. Department of Labor Recovered $181K for 70 Nurses and assistants who were Denied Overtime After Michigan Company Reliance Staffing, LLC Misclassified Them as Contractors.

(STL.News) The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) released the following information on February 5, 2024:

Employers: Reliance Staffing LLC – Fahim Uddin, owner

Actions: Fair Labor Standards Act consent judgment

Courts: U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan

Investigation findings: On February 2, 2024, Judge Sean F. Cox in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan entered a consent judgment requiring Reliance Staffing LLC and its owner, Fahim Uddin, to pay a total of $181,531? representing $90,765 in overtime wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages ? to 70 registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and certified nursing assistants.

An investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found that Uddin and Reliance Staffing misclassified their workers as independent contractors when, in fact, they were employees. By doing so, the employer failed to pay overtime wages at time and one-half their hourly rate of pay for hours over 40 in a pay period.

On September 22, 2023, the department filed a complaint in federal court against Reliance Staffing and Uddin, seeking back wages and damages for the employees’ violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act’s overtime provisions.

Under terms of the consent judgment, Uddin and Reliance Staffing will make the back wages payments in installments through August 1, 2024, and must also provide employees with Wage and Hour Division fact sheets and verify that the division’s workers’ rights posters are posted and visible at each of their locations.

The Bingham Farms, Michigan, company recruits and employs registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, and certified nursing assistants.

Quote: “The resolution of this case will restore hard-earned wages denied to employees of Reliance Staffing who performed demanding care work,” explained Wage and Hour District Director Timolin Mitchell in Detroit. “When employers misclassify workers as independent contractors, they do not pay applicable employment taxes or workers’ compensation on their behalf, and they deny them protections under the Fair Labor Standards Act.”

“The Department of Labor is committed to ensuring workers receive their rightfully earned pay,” added Regional Solicitor Christine Heri in Chicago. “We will use all legal tools necessary to compel employers to abide by the law.”

SOURCE: DOL