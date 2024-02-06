J&M Industries Settles Lawsuit for $105K

J&M Industries to Pay $105,000 to Settle EEOC Age Discrimination Lawsuit

Manufacturing and Distribution Company, J&M Industries, Inc. Settles Federal Lawsuit Alleging It Fired Employee Because of Age

NEW ORLEANS, LA (STL.News) J&M Industries, Inc., a manufacturing and distribution company based in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, has agreed to pay a former employee $105,000 to settle an age discrimination lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the federal agency announced.

According to the EEOC’s lawsuit, J&M Industries violated federal law when it fired an employee because of her age after refusing to retire when she turned 65. A company manager repeatedly asked the employee about retirement as she approached her 65th birthday. After telling the company she had no plans to retire, the company informed the employee her position as purchasing agent was being eliminated due to economic uncertainty. Less than a month after firing the employee, the company hired a man in his thirties as a new purchasing agent, the same position the company claimed to have eliminated.

Such alleged conduct violates the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA), which prohibits discrimination against individuals 40 or older because of age. The EEOC filed its suit (EEOC v. J&M Industries, Inc., Civil Action No. 2:23-cv-01100) in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana. Under the three-year consent decree settling the suit, J&M Industries will pay the former employee $105,000 in back pay and liquidated damages, conduct training, revise policies, provide regular reports to the EEOC, and post a notice affirming its obligations under the ADEA.

“This resolution serves the public interest,” said Rudy Sustaita, regional attorney for the EEOC’s Houston District Office. “It provides relief for the former employee and will help protect others from age discrimination. We are pleased that the EEOC and J&M Industries were able to reach this resolution.”

Peter Theis, senior trial attorney for the EEOC New Orleans Field Office, said, “Age discrimination is wrong, and employers that discriminate against older workers violate the law.”

SOURCE: EEOC