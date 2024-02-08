Christian Noel Medina Torres Pleads Guilty
Christian Noel Medina Torres Pleads Guilty

Christian Noel Medina Torres Pleads Guilty for Possession with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine.

ORLANDO, FL (STL.News) A Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Orlando investigation led to a guilty plea for possession with the intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine.  Christian Noel Medina Torres, 35, of Lakeland, faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

According to the plea agreement, an undercover agent with HSI arranged to sell Christian Noel Medina Torres 10 kilograms of cocaine in exchange for two Can-Am offroad vehicles and any cash Medina Torres could provide.  On April 17, 2023, Medina Torres arrived in Volusia County with two offroad vehicles and approximately $6,000 in cash.  In exchange, the undercover agent provided Medina Torres with a bag containing 10 kilograms of cocaine.  After Medina Torres took the bag and began walking away, he was taken into custody.

His sentencing hearing is set for May 2024.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys are prosecuting the case for the Middle District of Florida Courtney D. Richardson-Jones and Megan Testerman.

This case was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation.  OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations threatening the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multiagency approach.

SOURCE: US Immigration and Customs Enforcement

