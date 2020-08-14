US Department of State: Pakistan Independence Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of the US Department of State released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America and the American people, I extend greetings and best wishes to the people of Pakistan as you celebrate your Independence Day.

For more than seventy years, the United States and Pakistan have worked together on issues of critical importance.  This last year, despite many challenges, we have made notable progress in advancing the Afghan peace process, and our health and economic cooperation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic is saving lives.  The United States looks forward to strengthening our bilateral partnership by expanding U.S.-Pakistan trade and working together to protect fundamental freedoms in the years to come.

