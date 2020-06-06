Champaign, IL: Shamar N. Betts Arrested Charged with promoting Riots

Champaign, IL Man, Shamar N. Betts Arrested in Mississippi, Charged in Federal Complaint with Using Internet to Incite Rioting

URBANA, IL (STL.News) U.S. Marshals Service deputies arrested a Champaign, Ill., man, Shamar N. Betts, 19, early this morning in Tchula, Miss., on a state burglary warrant issued by Champaign county. Betts has also been charged in a federal criminal complaint with using the internet to incite rioting in Champaign, Ill., on May 31 to June 1, 2020. Betts will make his initial appearance in federal court in the Southern District of Mississippi, in Jackson, on a date to be determined by the court.

“The defendant, as alleged, used the peaceful demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, as cover to plan and carry out criminal activity,” said U.S. Attorney John Milhiser. “He incited riots and damage to businesses, and as a result of good police work by the Champaign Police Department and coordination with the FBI, he will be held accountable for his actions.”

“Champaign Police is committed to supporting and protecting lawful and peaceful protests, but rioting, looting and criminal activity that puts residents, visitors and businesses at risk will not be tolerated,” said Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb. “On behalf of the entire Champaign Police Department, I’d like to thank all of the law enforcement agencies who have supported us, both during the rioting and with the investigation that followed, so those responsible may be brought to justice.”

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE