Vallejo: Tariq Arrhamann Pleads Guilty to Sexual Exploitation

Vallejo Man, Tariq Arrhamann Majid Pleads Guilty to Sexual Exploitation of Children

(STL.News) Tariq Arrhamann Majid, 43, of Vallejo, pleaded guilty today to two counts of sexual exploitation of children, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents, on Dec. 31, 2018, Majid was arrested following an investigation involving online sharing of child pornography. Investigators discovered images and videos of Majid sexually abusing two minors, one of whom was 9 years old at the time of the offense. During the investigation, it was discovered that Majid had contact with many other minors, some of whom reported that Majid would invite minors to spend the night at his home.

This case is the product of an investigation by the California Highway Patrol Computer Crimes Investigation Unit and the Golden Gate Special Investigations Unit and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michele Beckwith is prosecuting the case.

Majid is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller on June 27, 2022. Majid faces a maximum statutory penalty of 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine . The actual sentence, however, will be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today