US Department of State: Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Panamanian President Cortizo

09/22/2020
Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department Of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo.  Secretary Pompeo commended President Cortizo on the results that our joint U.S.-Panamanian security cooperation continues to deliver on counter-narcotics efforts.  The Secretary reiterated support for Panama’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.  The U.S. has provided more than $4.6 million in assistance.  The Secretary also reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to provide assistance to complement Panama’s efforts to meet immediate and long-term health system needs.

