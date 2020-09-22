US Department of State: Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Panamanian President Cortizo

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department Of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo. Secretary Pompeo commended President Cortizo on the results that our joint U.S.-Panamanian security cooperation continues to deliver on counter-narcotics efforts. The Secretary reiterated support for Panama’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. has provided more than $4.6 million in assistance. The Secretary also reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to provide assistance to complement Panama’s efforts to meet immediate and long-term health system needs.

