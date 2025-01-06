$1.6M for Temporary Jobs – Training in Florida

U.S. Department of Labor awards $1.6M for temporary jobs and workforce training to continue Hurricane Idalia support to Florida.

Incremental funding supports disaster recovery jobs and training.

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) Today, the U.S. Department of Labor announced $1.6 million in funds to support continued disaster-relief employment and workforce training for Florida residents as the state recovers from Hurricane Idalia.

On September 18, 2023, the department announced a National Dislocated Worker Grant of up to $20 million – with an initial award of $6.6 million – to the Florida Department of Commerce to provide people with temporary employment focused on debris removal, water damage cleanup and the delivery of humanitarian assistance to those affected by the storm, and for career and training services for affected workers.

Subsequently, the department announced an incremental award of $6.6 million and a third incremental award of $5 million. With today’s announcement, the department has awarded the full amount of the approved funds.

On August 30, 2023, Hurricane Idalia struck the northeastern Gulf Coast as a Category 3 storm, bringing strong winds, storm surges, and massive flooding. The Federal Emergency Management Agency issued an emergency declaration on August 28, 202,3, and a major disaster declaration on August 31, 2023, enabling the state to request federal assistance for recovery efforts.

Administered by the department’s Employment and Training Administration and supported by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014, National Dislocated Worker Grants provide funding assistance to temporarily expand the service capacity of dislocated worker programs at the state and local levels when large, unexpected economic events cause significant job losses.