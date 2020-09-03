US Department of State: San Marino National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of the US Department of State released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I extend my congratulations to the people of San Marino as you celebrate the Feast of Saint Marinus, and with it, the founding of the world’s oldest republic.

Over the centuries, San Marino’s traditions of self-governance and independence have been an example for freedom-loving people around the world. During this year’s global pandemic, the Sammarinese people have demonstrated admirable resolve and resilience, and I offer my sincere condolences to all those who have lost loved ones to the coronavirus.

The United States is proud to count San Marino as a friend and partner, and we look forward to continuing our enduring relationship based on our many shared values and principles.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE