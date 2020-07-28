US Department of State: Pompeo’s Meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Payne

Washington, DC (STL.News) The following is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met yesterday with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne in Washington, D.C. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Payne discussed the unbreakable U.S.-Australia alliance, emphasizing its importance to security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and the world. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed the 30th Australia – United States Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN), which they will participate in today along with their Defense counterparts.

