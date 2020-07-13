US Department of State: Montenegro Statehood Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

As Montenegro commemorates Statehood Day, I offer the congratulations of the United States Government and the American people.

Last month, we celebrated Montenegro’s third anniversary as a NATO Ally, and we look forward to strengthening this important partnership. We commend Montenegro for the progress you have made with the recent opening of the final chapter in the EU accession process.

I wish the people of Montenegro good health and happiness as we work together to defeat COVID-19 and other challenges. The United States continues to stand with Montenegro as a friend, partner, and Ally.