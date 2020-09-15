US Department of State: Guatemala Independence Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I offer my congratulations to the people of Guatemala as your country celebrates 199 years of independence.

The United States looks forward to a continued, strong partnership with Guatemala to address our shared goals of improved prosperity, governance, and security for the Guatemalan people. We thank Guatemala for its steadfast support in our joint efforts to defeat the global COVID-19 pandemic, and for its partnership as we work together to curb irregular migration. As we look to the future, the United States is committed to working with Guatemala to fight corruption, increase investment, and advance justice, peace, and prosperity for all Guatemalans.

I extend my best wishes to the people of Guatemala as you celebrate you Independence Day.

