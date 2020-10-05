US Department of State: Biegun’s Calls with Armenian & Azerbaijani Foreign Minister

Deputy Secretary Biegun’s Calls with Armenian Foreign Minister Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Bayramov

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun spoke separately today with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jehun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan to express deep concern over reports of the escalation of military action and expanding theater of operations in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Deputy Secretary Biegun urged the sides to agree to a ceasefire immediately and resume negotiations under the auspices of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs to find a durable resolution to the conflict. The Deputy Secretary stressed to the Foreign Ministers that there is no military solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE