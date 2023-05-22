Thai Bistro Accepts Online Orders on eOrderSTL

Thai Bistro offers online ordering from St. Louis Restaurant Review.

WILDWOOD, MO (STL.News) Thai Bistro is a Thai restaurant in Wildwood, MO. It now accepts online orders from its newly designed website using the eOrderSTL online ordering platform owned and managed by St. Louis Restaurant Review.

Thai Bistro has been in business serving fine Thai cuisines to the Wildwood and Ellisville communities for eight years. However, for the past two years, new owners have worked in the restaurant daily to ensure high customer satisfaction.

Business hours:

Sunday – 4:00 am – 8:300 pm

– 4:00 am – 8:300 pm Monday – 11:00 am – 8:30 pm

– 11:00 am – 8:30 pm Tuesday – 11:00 am – 8:30 pm

– 11:00 am – 8:30 pm Wednesday – 11:00 am – 8:30 pm

– 11:00 am – 8:30 pm Thursday – 11:00 am – 8:30 pm

– 11:00 am – 8:30 pm Friday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 9:00 pm Saturday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

Address and phone:

2436 Taylor Road

Wildwood, Missouri 63040

Phone: +1 636-821-3006

Email: ThaiBistroWildwood@gmail.com