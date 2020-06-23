Stabbing in Central Valley Leads to Homicide Investigation by LVMPD

Las Vegas, NV (STL.News) On June 19, 2020 at approximately 11:23 p.m., LVMPD Dispatch received a report of a stabbing in a drainage tunnel located in the 5200 Block of South Edmond Street. LVMPD patrol officers arrived on scene and located an unresponsive adult female suffering from apparent stab wounds. Medical personnel was summoned and later pronounced the victim deceased on scene.

The investigation initiated by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicated the victim and several unhoused individuals were consuming alcohol and narcotics in the drainage tunnels. One adult male who was in the group, unexpectedly produced a knife and began to stab the victim multiple times. The suspect fled from the scene as witnesses attempted to summon for help. The investigation remains ongoing.

The identification of the victim as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555

