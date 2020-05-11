Secretary Michael R. Pompeo’s Videoconference with Partners on COVID-19

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke with the Foreign Ministers of Australia, Brazil, India, Israel, Japan, and the Republic of Korea today via videoconference. Secretary Pompeo and his counterparts discussed the importance of international cooperation, transparency, and accountability in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic and in addressing its causes. They also discussed collaboration toward preventing future global health crises, reaffirming the importance of the rules-based international order.

