Pizza World in Creve Coeur, Missouri Recognizes Employees

Creve Coeur, MO (STL.News) If you have purchased a pizza for delivery from Pizza World in Creve Coeur, then you have probably seen at least one of these three gentlemen. Robert Gamache (pictured left), Jon Lorusso (pictured middle) and Benjamin Kedro (pictured right) have over a combined 8 years of experience at the Pizza World Creve Coeur location.

These employees are dedicated, loyal, accurate, punctual, leaders, innovative/creative, service oriented employees making them valuable assets of the company.

Robert Gamache – Retired in 2016 from Teamsters Local 688. Raised his 2 sons Michael and Jon with his wife Meredith right here in Creve Coeur. Began employment on June 15th 2017 (Day 1). Robert works part time and produces outstanding results for the company in less than 15 hours each week. Robert is almost solely responsible for ensuring the 100% health inspection that was recently given by health department for his dedication to cleanliness. Making sure Pizza World is a clean and safe environment for all of our customers is the highest priority for Robert. Besides cleanliness, Robert focuses on our catering services and is always finding ways to improve the customers’ experience and bring these ideas to train the rest of the team.

Jon Lorusso – Currently pursuing real estate license and following his fathers’ footsteps. Halfway complete with college education and on track to graduate on time with his degree in business. Started employment on June 15th 2017 (Day 1) at Pizza World. Responsible for recruiting many successful team members for Pizza World such as the current GM. Good help is sometimes difficult to find and recruit for the Pizza industry but not for Jon. His ability to find and bring out the good qualities in people is remarkable. Pizza World would not be nearly as successful as it is today without the help of Jon and his ability to find positive team members.

Ben Kedro – Ben has experience in sales and service. Prior to Pizza World he has worked with only 2 other companies for long periods of time. Ben sets high standards for himself which is contagious to others and is something any employer would appreciate. Ben started employment on May 23rd 2018 for Pizza World Creve Coeur and worked at Pizza World Shrewsbury for one year from 2016-2017. Ben has worked full time for Pizza World in the entire 3 plus years’ experience with the company. His attention to detail and commitment for accuracy is something to be admired by everyone. Ben plays a gigantic role Pizza Worlds 4.6/5.0 google and Facebook business ratings. Its not a surprise that our customers request Ben as their delivery driver so often. He can turn anyone’s bad day around in less than 60 seconds.

