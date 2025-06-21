FEMA Opens Disaster Recovery Center in St. Louis to Assist Tornado Victims

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) — In the wake of the devastating EF-3 tornado that tore through parts of the St. Louis metro area on May 16, 2025, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has officially opened its first Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in the region. The center, located at Union Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, aims to provide critical support to residents impacted by the storm, which left a trail of destruction, displacing families and damaging homes, businesses, and infrastructure.

The DRC, now open at 626 N. Newstead Avenue, will operate Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will remain closed on Sundays. This initiative is a joint effort between FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), and local authorities working together to expedite the recovery process for St. Louis residents still reeling from the disaster.

A Lifeline for Tornado Survivors

The tornado, classified as EF-3 with wind speeds reaching up to 152 miles per hour, carved a destructive path across North St. Louis and several neighboring communities. Homes were leveled, power was knocked out, and public services were disrupted. As residents begin the long process of rebuilding their lives, FEMA’s presence brings a much-needed source of relief and guidance.

The Disaster Recovery Center offers a comprehensive range of services designed to assist individuals, families, and small business owners affected by the tornado. Visitors can speak directly with FEMA representatives to ask questions, submit required documents, and apply for disaster assistance. Staff from the Small Business Administration are also onsite to provide information about low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, and businesses of all sizes.

“Having a place where residents can walk in, talk face-to-face with disaster recovery experts, and receive personalized support is crucial after a catastrophe of this scale,” said a FEMA spokesperson during Saturday’s opening. “Our goal is to ensure that every person impacted by this disaster has access to the help they need.”

Services Available at the DRC

The center is equipped to provide support with:

FEMA disaster assistance applications

Document uploads and verification

Rental assistance guidance

Home repair and temporary housing resources

Replacement of essential personal property

SBA disaster loan applications and counseling

FEMA encourages residents to apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362 before visiting the DRC. This helps to speed up the process and reduce wait times at the site.

However, walk-ins are welcome, and no appointment is necessary.

More Centers Coming Soon

This location is the first of several Disaster Recovery Centers FEMA plans to establish throughout the St. Louis region. Officials have announced that additional sites will be announced in the coming week, particularly in communities with severe damage and where accessibility is a concern.

“We are actively assessing other parts of the metro area that need additional support,” said a FEMA field coordinator. “We want to make sure that all affected individuals—regardless of transportation limitations or zip code—have convenient access to resources.”

In addition to the physical centers, FEMA also offers mobile registration intake centers, which are temporary locations that rotate between neighborhoods for a few days at a time to help increase outreach.

Supporting the Most Vulnerable

Many of the neighborhoods hardest hit by the May 16 storm include elderly residents, low-income families, and individuals with limited mobility. Local faith-based organizations, nonprofits, and community groups have stepped in to provide food, clothing, and temporary shelter, but the need remains high for coordinated, long-term recovery planning.

Union Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, already a hub for community aid, volunteered to host the DRC because of its central location and accessibility. The church has also distributed meals and essentials to families affected by the storm.

“Being part of the recovery effort is our duty,” said Pastor Harold Jennings. “Our church has always been a safe space for this community, and we’re proud to work with FEMA to extend that role even further.”

Tornado Declared a Federal Disaster

Following damage assessments by local, state, and federal officials, President Trump issued a federal disaster declaration for Missouri, unlocking federal funds and resources to assist with recovery. This declaration enables FEMA to provide direct aid to residents and coordinate with other agencies for infrastructure repairs, debris removal, and emergency protective measures.

As of this week, more than 3,000 residents have already applied for federal assistance, and that number is expected to grow in the coming days. FEMA representatives stress that it’s important for residents to apply as soon as possible to avoid delays in processing and distributing funds.

What Residents Should Bring

When visiting the Disaster Recovery Center, residents are encouraged to bring the following:

Proof of address (utility bill, lease, mortgage statement)

Identification (state-issued ID, passport, or other government-issued ID)

Insurance documents (if applicable)

Banking information for direct deposit

Photos of damage (optional but helpful)

FEMA staff are trained to help applicants gather and submit necessary documents, and interpreters are available for non-English speakers.

Hope Amidst Hardship

While the road to recovery will be long for many families, the opening of FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Center in St. Louis marks a pivotal moment of hope and tangible progress. Local leaders are urging residents to take advantage of the available resources and not delay in seeking assistance.

“We are a resilient city,” said Alderman Tara Williams of North St. Louis. “This tornado knocked us down, but it didn’t knock us out. Together with FEMA and the community, we will rebuild stronger.”

Residents seeking assistance are urged to visit the center during its hours of operation or begin the application process online.

For updates on FEMA recovery efforts, follow STL.News or visit DisasterAssistance.gov.

