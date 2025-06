President Trump Speaks to the Nation About US Air Strikes Ending With We Love You God

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) President Trump addresses the nation and world announcing that the US launched a successful attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities, ending their ability to develop nuclear weapons, creating a safer world.

?

Copyright © 2025 – St. Louis Media, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, and video, head to STL.News.