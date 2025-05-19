Should Every US State Establish a DOGE

Should Every U.S. State Establish a Department of Government Efficiency to Control Spending?

(STL.News) With mounting debt and growing concern over government accountability, the question of controlling state-level spending has moved to the forefront of national policy discussions. As states grapple with ballooning budgets, aging infrastructure, and increasing public demand for services, some policymakers suggest a bold yet practical idea: creating a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in every state.

Inspired by recent initiatives at both the federal and state levels, the idea is to form a dedicated agency focused entirely on evaluating government performance, identifying waste, and improving operational efficiency. While such offices already exist in some form in certain states, a uniform approach to establishing government efficiency departments is being proposed as a cost-saving measure with long-term benefits.

The Purpose Behind Government Efficiency Offices

Government efficiency departments are designed to serve as independent or semi-independent agencies that audit, evaluate, and recommend reforms to reduce wasteful spending. Their core mission is not to legislate but to assess whether taxpayer dollars are being used effectively across public programs, contracts, and services.

Proponents argue that these departments systematically review budgets and policies from an operational standpoint, identifying redundancies, outdated processes, or mismanaged funds. The results are often published for the public, adding a layer of transparency that traditional legislative committees may not provide.

A Response to Growing Financial Concerns

According to the U.S. Treasury, the national debt has surpassed $34 trillion, with many states experiencing budget deficits or being forced to cut critical services due to misallocated resources. State and local governments also face long-term financial liabilities, such as underfunded pensions and rising healthcare costs for public employees.

In this environment, the need for oversight has grown more urgent. Advocates for a DOGE-style office believe that formalizing an agency to monitor and audit spending would give states the tools they need to make data-driven decisions, reduce waste, and potentially avoid future tax increases.

Current Examples at the State Level

Several states have already implemented similar oversight functions under various names. Under Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida launched its own Department of Government Efficiency tasked with conducting audits of local municipalities and higher education institutions. Texas created a Regulatory Efficiency Office to evaluate the necessity and cost-effectiveness of new regulations.

These initiatives have yielded mixed reactions. Supporters say they have identified millions in potential savings and helped modernize government processes. Critics warn that such offices can become politicized if not appropriately structured, primarily if the agency reports directly to a partisan executive without legislative balance.

Despite these concerns, the financial benefits reported in states with efficiency departments have encouraged others to consider similar reforms. Some argue that while risks exist, the potential for reducing waste and improving service delivery outweighs the downsides.

Addressing Concerns Over Centralization

One common criticism of creating state-level efficiency offices is the fear of centralizing too much power in the executive branch. Opponents argue that granting one office the authority to audit and influence state agency operations could shift the balance of power away from legislative bodies or create a vehicle for political targeting.

However, policy experts counter that these risks can be managed through transparency, independent leadership, and clearly defined boundaries. For example, having the department report to a bipartisan commission or be subject to legislative oversight can help maintain institutional checks and balances.

Importantly, proponents emphasize that the objective of such departments is not to centralize control but to increase accountability and protect taxpayer funds. When implemented with integrity, efficient offices can work in partnership with other branches of government rather than in opposition.

The Broader Economic Case

From an economic perspective, establishing efficiency-focused departments can yield long-term benefits beyond cost savings. By streamlining government functions and eliminating waste, states can free up capital for infrastructure, education, and public safety investment.

Moreover, improved transparency in public spending can enhance investor confidence, attract businesses, and reduce fraud. As state budgets grow increasingly complex, the need for real-time performance analysis and outcome tracking becomes critical to ensuring sustainability.

According to a 2024 report by the National Association of State Budget Officers (NASBO), over 30% of general fund spending in the average U.S. state is discretionary, meaning it is not legally required and subject to annual budget negotiation. That margin provides ample room for analysis, improvement, and optimization.

Public Sentiment and Political Momentum

Public opinion appears to favor greater oversight in government spending. In recent national surveys, most Americans across party lines expressed concern over how effectively their tax dollars are used. Many supported the idea of an independent watchdog at the state level tasked with monitoring and reporting on public sector performance.

This bipartisan support could give lawmakers the political cover needed to establish these agencies. If designed with transparency and accountability in mind, a Department of Government Efficiency could become a fixture of modern governance, offering states a way to rebuild trust while tightening financial management.

Conclusion

As government spending rises and debt levels grow, the call for increased oversight and accountability has never been louder. While not a silver bullet, establishing a Department of Government Efficiency in every state could provide a meaningful step toward fiscal discipline and smarter governance.

Rather than being a centralization of power, such offices represent an opportunity to protect taxpayers, modernize outdated systems, and restore public confidence. For states looking to balance their budgets and improve performance, a DOGE-style office may be helpful and necessary.

UPDATE: According to the Economic Policy Institute, at least 26 states have launched their own version of DOGE. CLICK to read more, including Missouri.

