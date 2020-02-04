Pablo Xavier Castillo Jaramillo pleads guilty to meth conspiracy

(STL.News) – A 31-year-old Mexican national has admitted to conspiring with others to import approximately 25 kilograms of 100% pure meth from Mexico, announced U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick.

Pablo Xavier Castillo Jaramillo planned to import meth from Mexico on Aug. 22, 2019, along with Edgar Eliud Villarreal Munoz, a 43-year-old Mexican national. On that date, Munoz attempted to cross the border at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge in Laredo driving a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 hauling a utility trailer. Upon his arrival, authorities conducted an inspection of the truck’s interior and found packages concealed within the door frame.

The packages were ultimately found to contain approximately 25.04 kilograms of meth.

Jaramillo admitted he was paid 10,000 pesos to build the compartments and conceal the narcotics inside Munoz’s vehicle.

Munoz pleaded guilty Nov. 4, 2019, admitting he expected to be paid $5,000 for importing and transporting the narcotics inside the vehicle.

U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo will set sentencing at a later date. At that time, both men face up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible $10 million maximum fine.

Jaramillo and Munoz have been and will remain in custody pending that hearing.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with assistance from Border Patrol and Customs and Border Protection. Assistant U.S. Attorney Yoona Lim is prosecuting the case.

