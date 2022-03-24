New York Winners of #Vaxforkids Sticker Design Contest

New York Governor Hochul Announces Winners of the 5 – 11-Year-Old #Vaxforkids Sticker Design Contest

See the Winning Designs Here

New York (STL.News) Governor Kathy Hochul announced the winners of the New York State 5 – 11-year-old #VaxForKids sticker design contest. The contest was launched to promote COVID-19 vaccination among young New Yorkers. Parents and guardians submitted designs on social media on behalf of their children.

“Congratulations to our incredible #VaxForKids contest winners, whose sticker designs will inspire even more New Yorkers to join you in getting vaccinated against COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “I thank you and your families for getting vaccinated, keeping our communities safe and healthy, and proudly celebrating the importance of vaccination through your unique designs. Over 1.68 million kids 5 – 17 have been vaccinated already, and I urge all parents and guardians to ensure their children get vaccinated and keep up with all recommended doses. The life-saving vaccine continues to be best protection against the virus and severe disease.”

The judging panel was comprised of the State’s “Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate” SUNY/CUNY scholarship winners, and nine winners were selected statewide. The winning sticker designs are publicly available on the State’s #VaxForKids resources page, and any organization hosting a vaccine event can download and distribute the stickers at their site.

Winners of New York State’s #VaxForKids Sticker Design Contest are:

Tessa C., 9, Capital Region

Sophia J., 13, Central New York

Eliza G., 7, Finger Lakes

Rowan C., 10, Long Island

Beckett C., 6, Mid-Hudson

Sasha L., 9, New York City

Milena P., 9, New York City

Susanne G., 11, Southern Tier

Hannah F., Western New York

State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said, “Sharing our own vaccine story can help someone else confidently make the decision to get vaccinated. I applaud the parents, guardians, and kids who participated in our #VaxForKids sticker design contest, and congratulate all of our winners for their work. Because of the 1.68 million children who have stepped up to get vaccinated, our schools, homes, and communities are better protected from the virus and the worst outcomes from it. I urge all parents and guardians to ensure their kids get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible.”

The State has recently launched a series of initiatives to increase vaccination and booster rates among eligible children and adolescents. To date, over 261 pop-up sites have been established through the State’s #VaxForKids program, following over 235 sites established through the #VaxToSchool campaign. Based on CDC data, New York State currently ranks number one for fully vaccinated 12 – 17-year-olds and number two for fully vaccinated 5 – 11-year-olds among large states. As of Mar. 23, 41.9% of children 5 – 11 years and 82.3% of adolescents 12 – 17 have received at least one dose and 35.4% of children 5 – 11 and 72.4% of adolescents 12 – 17 have completed their initial vaccine series. Parents, and guardians are encouraged to visit ny.gov/VaxForKids for more information and resources about the COVID-19 vaccine and children.

Children five and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. As of Jan. 7, 2022, adolescents 12 and older are eligible for a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at least five months after completing their initial vaccine series. Additionally, children 5 – 11 with certain immunocompromising conditions are eligible for an additional dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at least 28 days after completing their initial vaccine series.

The COVID-19 vaccine is free and widely available statewide, including at over 2,000 locations administering the vaccine for children. All state mass vaccination sites are administering the vaccine for children five years and older, boosters for New Yorkers 12 years and older, and additional doses for immunocompromised children five years and older. In addition to the state’s pop-up and mass vaccination sites, New Yorkers can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Parents and guardians can also contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine to this age group. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to make sure their child is up to date on all recommended and required vaccinations, including the flu vaccine. Please visit the Department of Health website for more information on recommended childhood and adolescent immunizations.