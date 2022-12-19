NARCL makes an all-cash offer for CCC's debt

The government backed National Asset Reconstruction Co (NARCL) has made a full- cash offer to take over engineering, procurement and construction company (CCC), departing for the first time from its standard practice of offering security receipts (SRs) as part of such transactions.

Earlier this month NARCL had matched Gujarat-based NBFC Raj Radhe Finance’s ?130 crore challenge to its ?100 crore offer to take over the ?2,623 crore outstanding dues of the company, ET reported in its December 5 edition. It is now learnt that the offer is on a full cash basis.

“During the evaluation of the final bid, it was observed that offering cash would fall cheaper accounting-wise. When an ARC offers security receipts, which is not money available now, they have to be discounted for the future. The calculation for NARCL came to about ?180 crore when SRs were being issued so it was thought best to make a full cash offer,” said a person familiar with the transaction.

NARCL’s chief executive did not reply to an email seeking comment till press time.

Bankers said nothing prevents NARCL from making a cash transaction though the company was formed to buy bad loans from banks by issuing security receipts (SRs) to be redeemed in the future and which were backed by a government guarantee.

“Yes the mandate is to issue SRs but the rules are silent on full cash and so since RBI ARC rules apply, that was interpreted to make this decision; by full cash, it’s comparable to other offers and it’s small in value as well,” said a senior banking executive.

To be sure, creditors to CCC are yet to give final approval to the transaction. But since this is an all-cash deal, it does not require a government guarantee which has been a cause for the delay as no transaction has been completed yet.

Since commencing the purchase of bad loans from banks earlier this year the NARCL has given binding bids for 12 accounts aggregating to debt of ?67,090 crore, according to data from the finance ministry. Further, due diligence is being done in 22 other accounts, the ministry said.

Banks are still awaiting final government approvals for it to take over ‘s debt for which NARCL had submitted a binding bid in September – the first bid accepted by banks.

NARCL’s bid for CCC amounts to a 5% recovery for lenders on total outstanding dues of ?2,623 crore, lower than the promoter’s offer for settlement at ?195 crore, which had envisaged a 7.5% recovery for the banks.

A group of four lenders led by the and also , and are creditors to CCC.

It was the second offer matched by the government-backed ARC in a week after it had matched a similar bid for rice exporter SSA International.

NARCL has enhanced its offer for CCC twice, from ?60 crore initially to ?100 crore and finally matching challenger Raj Radhe’s ?130 crore offer.

