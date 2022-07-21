Mission Man Sentenced for Assaulting Federal Officer

Mission Man Sentenced for Assaulting a Federal Officer

United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that a Mission, South Dakota, man convicted of Assaulting, Resisting and Impeding a Federal Officer was sentenced on July 19, 2022, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.

Anthony Kitteaux, Sr., age 29, was sentenced to 13 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Kitteaux was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 8, 2022. He pled guilty on May 5, 2022.

The conviction stemmed from an incident that occurred in the early morning hours of January 24, 2022, at a residence in Todd County, South Dakota. On that date, a Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services officer responded to a report that Kitteaux was assaulting his girlfriend.

When the officer approached the residence and attempted to place Kitteaux under arrest, Kitteaux refused commands and attempted to close the front door of the residence. The officer reached through the door in an attempt to gain Kitteaux’s compliance and he repeatedly closed the door on the officer’s arm.

This case was investigated by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kirk Albertson prosecuted the case.

Kitteaux was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today